Sit-at-home enforcers burn down Imo market, commercial buses

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Sit-at-home enforcers of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Friday night set ablaze part of Orie Amaraku market, in Isiala Mbano council area of Imo state, as well as buses and tricycles.

It was gathered on Saturday from eyewitnesses the armed men came at about 9 pm, with explosive devices to set the area on fire.

They were said to have driven in three Sienna vehicles and motorcyclists shouting “obey sit-at-home order of IPOB.”

They warned the residents not to open for the weekly market of Orie Amaraku, today being Saturday.

Some of the residents who spoke to newsmen on the attack pleaded not to mention their names, said: “These boys came in about three Sienna vehicles, motorcyclists, Friday night, they shot at different vehicles, put fire on them. Beat up motorcyclists and burn their motorcyclists and nobody should come out and do business at the market again.

“They say if they see anybody they will shoot them. They say that the seven-day sit-home order of IPOB must be obeyed. They also said that they are going to other markets in Imo state, to warn them not to open their markets again.

“They said nobody can stop them and that they are in charge of the entire southeast region until Nnamdi Kanu is freed from detention.”

At the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Public Relations officer, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the enquires.