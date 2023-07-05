Sit-at-home: Ebonyi govt assures residents of adequate security as hoodlums cause mayhem

…we condemned burning of Police Van – Ohaukwu Chair

By Peter Okutu

Following attacks by hoodlums in different parts of the State, Ebonyi State Government Tuesday assured residents of adequate security.

It was gathered that a Police Van was burnt in Ohaukwu LGA as social disturbances was witnessed at Ahia-ofuu market of Ezza North LGA, located along Abakaliki -Enugu Expressway.

These developments led to apprehension within the Abakaliki metropolis as residents were seen expressing fear of the unknown.

Vanguard gathered that the ugly incidents could be related to the one week sit at home declared by Simon Ekpa’s faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Simon Ekpa is an indigene of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

In a statement by Engr. Jude Chikadibia Okpor, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, the State Government advised its citizens to go about their law businesses as security has been mobilized to deal decisively with any agent of mayhem in the State.

The statement read: “The State government has observed with dismay, apprehension in some parts of the state following reported activities of hoodlums and unscrupulous elements.

“The government therefore wishes to advise the general public to go about their lawful businesses as security agents are on top of the situation.”

Reacting, the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government, Ebonyi State, Hon.Prince Odono Ikechukwu Onwe who confirmed the burning of a Police Van in his LGA, called on his stakeholders to establish cooperation among themselves to surmount insecurity in their Communities.

He stated this in a security meeting at 135 Izhiangbo, the Council Headquarters.

During the meeting, Hon.Prince Odono condemned the burning of Police Van by hoodlums at Ukwagba yesterday, promising to explore every available means to apprehend the perpetrators.

He appealed to Traditional Rulers,Town Union Presidents,and community vigilentees to establish a security mechanism that will promote peace in the communities.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Security,Comr.Ogbonna Tobias(OGB) frowned at the ugly incidence while conveying the determination of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru towards maintaining peace and order across the State.

On their part, the Area Commander Ohaukwu, ACP.Gabriel Afokwalam, the Divisional Police Officer Ohaukwu, ASP.Akiniyene Edward,and his Effuim counterpart, Andrew Eze expressed their determination to rid Ohaukwu LGA of crimes and criminality.

Also,the Commander, Ohaukwu Neighborhood-Watch,Hon.Leonard Igwe and Commander Homeland security, Chief.Ebere Okafor pledged to partner security agencies to ensure peace across the communities in Ohaukwu.