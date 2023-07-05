Sit-at-home: Ban on order still stands – Enugu Govt insists

Gov Mbah

The Enugu State Government has said that its earlier ban on Monday’s sit-at-home order still stands, calling on Enugu residents to disregard social media falsehood and images.

Worried by the development and panic that erupted in the state on Wednesday, the state government in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the ban would be enforced.

According to him, the Enugu State Government has monitored and assessed reports of alleged incidents of shooting in parts of the state today, and found them to be mere scaremongering by the enemies of peace and progress.

He said these enemies wanted to test their resolve to end the illegal sit-at-home order by intentionally spreading panic and fear among the good people and residents of Enugu state.

“The peddlers and instigators of the fake news and pandemonium are already being tracked down by government and the security agencies with a view to bringing them to book.

“The Enugu State Government, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the falsehoods and fake images being spread on social media and go about their businesses.

“Security measures are fully in place to enforce law and order as well as safeguard lives and property.

“We must not succumb to the evil machinations of those, who have no stake in our state; those who mostly live, work, and educate their children overseas, while destroying the economy of our people, the education and future of our children at home,” he said.

He added that the state government reiterated that the ban on the illegal action would be enforced to the full extent of the law.

“All offices, markets, business premises, schools, among others, remain open and fully functional and hose who want to test the collective resolve and strength of Ndi Enugu will not only be defeated, but will be meted the full wrath of the law,” Onyia said.

The six days sit-at-order by factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State few days upon assumption of office announced end to Monday’s sit-at-home in the state effective from June 5.

He had said that such orders restricted creativity, entrepreneurship, and productivity in the state as well as threatened to ban any school, markets, financial institutions among others that obeyed the order.

Determined to press for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of proscribed IPOB by the Federal Government, the factional leader of IPOB, Simon Ekpa announced one week total lockdown in the entire southeast from July 3 to July 10. (NAN)