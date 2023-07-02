Sirika: The revolution in the aviation sector, the controversies, the in-fightings

Hadi Sirika

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The place of the aviation industry or air transportation in the economic and social growth of any nation cannot be overemphasized, owing to its propensity to generate massive revenue for the government and stakeholders, job creation for the high and low in the society, among others.

A recent aviation sector study for Nigeria by International Air Transportation Association (IATA) in June 2020, spoke to the significant contribution of air transportation to national economy, through providing 241,000 jobs (direct and indirect) and a contribution of $1.7 billion to the national economy

In Nigeria, the industry has been growing slowly but steadily since the first aircraft belonging to the Royal Air Force (RAF) from Egypt landed on its soil in what is now Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Nov. 1,1925.

During the leadership of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, more airports such as Abakiliki in Ebonyi were inaugurated thereby creating jobs and wealth in the host communities.

However, several challenges, including safety concerns, high operation costs, including aviation fuel, inadequate funding, lack of skilled manpower, Union strike, Sustainability of Waiver on Aircrafts and Spares, Budgetary Constraints, Unemployment, Decaying/ageing infrastructure and obsolete equipment, poor and Intolerable condition of airport facilities and equipment, among others.

These factors led to the collapse of some airlines, though some new ones such as Green Africa sprang up. The period under review also witnessed some skirmishes between the Federal Government and foreign airlines who protested against non-remittance of their monies by the latter.

If these challenges are addressed, they could significantly unlock the industry’s potential and tilt it towards future growth. The challenges required the Buhari-led governments to enhance regulation of aerospace management, consumer protection and safety of airlines. With these in place, there are lots of opportunities and future prospects.

To achieve the feat, Hadi Sirika was appointed as the Minister of Aviation by ex-President Buhari, after rounding off his tenure as the state minister of aviation under Rotimi Amaechi, who was the Minister of Transportation and Aviation, during the President’s first term in office.

He had a clearly defined job to do which is vigorously implementing the Aviation Roadmap, approved by Buhari on Oct. 18, 2016. Sirika, however, fully engaged in the implementation of the contents of the roadmap across the nation.

This roadmap seeks to attain safety benefits and infrastructural development in the near to medium -term through a phased approach. All this is to achieve partnership with the various stakeholders that will impact positively on safety and infrastructural development in Nigeria.

During his inauguration on August 21, 2019, aviation unions welcomed the minister and expressed their confidence in him to uplift the aviation sector and ensure its growth.

While reeling out his promises to the sector, Mr Sirika assured the implementation of the Nigerian Aviation roadmap and the moving of the industry to an enviable height.

The minister promised to, among other things, work with the aviation unions to position the sector to be able to solve its challenges. Mr Sirika also assured that there would be an understanding between him and the key players of the industry, including the unions, to drive growth and advancement in the sector.

The minister promised to work with the aviation unions to position the sector to be able to solve its challenges. Mr Sirika also assured that there would be an understanding between him and the key players of the industry, including the unions, to drive growth and advancement in the sector.

There were four key promises that stood out in the roadmap of the minister for the aviation sector. These are; the establishment of a National Carrier, the concession of four international airports, the establishment of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centre and lastly, the establishment of Aviation Leasing Company (Aircraft leasing programme)

Subsequently, the minister promised the development of Cargo Terminals, the development of Aerotropolis (Airport City) with the latest promise in 2019 being the delivery of the 10bn Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu upgrade by April 2020.

According to Mr Sirika, all of the promises are targeted towards ushering in a new dawn in the aviation sector. Most of the projects are, however, private-sector-driven as they are capital intensive. The actualisation of the major projects is dependent on partnership with the private sector and investments from local and foreign investors.

Aviation Safety

One of Sirika’s major focus was strengthening and improvement of safety and security to achieve this, he conducted a comprehensive security threat and vulnerability assessment; Development of a new security strategy in partnership with international security organizations; Procurement of modern security equipment; Continuation of the Certification programme for Airports and capacity building.

Part of the Safety measures was the procurement 10 brand new, high capacity firefighting vehicles which are: Lion Volkan 6×6 Brand, Major Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicles (MFFV), which carries 14,000 litres of water, 1,700 litres of foam, 250kg powder capacity each and monitors the discharge rate of between 6,000 litres to 10,000 litres per minute would be deployed in the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, NnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

While expressing the Authority’s profound appreciation to the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, through the Minister of Aviation, Senator HadiSirika, the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu noted that in fostering safety and security of flight operations, the Federal Government has focused on the tripod of rehabilitation/upgrade of infrastructure, capacity building, and training/manpower development.

Yadudu noted that comprehensive training programs have been arranged for the users of the vehicles and the mechanical department to ensure the vehicles are not only used as specified by the manufacturers but also maintained accordingly.

Equally, he also said that eight new water tankers for continuous agent applications, eleven ambulances, two brand new Response Commanders’ Vehicles, and Aircraft Removal and Recovery Equipment have also been procured and deployed to various airports.

Airport Concessioning

As part of efforts to fast track the upgrade and development of new infrastructure/facilities to reposition the country’s airports to come to standard and compete globally, Sirika began concessioning of airports. The development of infrastructure and services became very overwhelming for the government in the face of the dwindling oil price and the depreciation of Naira. Government can no longer afford to bear the financial burden of infrastructural development hence the need for private sector investment through Public Private Partnership.

Part of the airport concessioned were the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano.

According to Sirika, consortium comprises the Corporation American Airports, Mota Engil Africa, and Mota Engil Nigeria.

He said the Corporation American Airport Consortium would make upfront payments of $7 million for NAIA and $1.5 million for MAKIA.

He said during the concession period, total projected nominal revenues accruable from the combined concession of NAIA and MAKIA would exceed $4 billion which, according to him, over 70 per cent of these projected revenues will be payable to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

Nigeria Air

This was in line with the Presidential pronouncements on the need for the establishment of a National carrier, the Ministry came up with the framework for the actualization of the pronouncements.

According to the ministry, National carrier will reduce annual capital flight from Nigeria in the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars by carrying a chunk of the over two million international passengers.

Development of Agro-Cargo Terminals

Towards developing Agro business in Nigeria, which trades over 800 million tonnes of vegetables annually, and presents a unique opportunity for growth and development especially given that 84 million hectares of arable land (60% of which is under-utilized); Large population of approximately 167 million people, Sirika began development of Afro-Cargo Terminals.

This was as he commissioned the General Aviation Terminal, GAT, and cargo terminal, with N2.2 billion at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

According to Sirika, the facility also comes with the complements of three standard departure halls, three VIP Lounges, two protocol lounges, three 3 lifts, four toilets, five office spaces and five staircases and others,” the statement said.

Sirika, in 2022, also identified the development of the Cargo/Agro-allied Terminal as one of the priority projects for the renaissance of the aviation sector, when he invited interested firms and a consortium of firms to participate in the qualification process for the selection of partners through a bidding process for the development of Cargo/Agro-allied terminals across the country.

Development of MRO Facilities

Recall that Nigeria had lost $2.5bn (about N1.04tn at the official exchange rate of N415.63/$) to other countries in 2021 for the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul services on Nigerian aircraft and other facilities.

This came on the heels of lack of major Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, facility. For this reason, Sirika began establishment of such a facility, which is one of the best in the whole of West and Central Africa. The availability of this in Nigeria will address the constraints mentioned above and will lead to more employment, transfer of technology and a potential foreign exchange earner.

Speaking at the presentation of the Outline Business Case (OBC) Certificates for the Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) and the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) by Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Sirika said: “You cannot have a national carrier where maintenance would be done overseas, you will lose a lot of time and resources and you will also be denying people the job opportunities.

“That is why we decided that there is need to have our own MRO in the country to serve as a maintenance base for the proposed national airline and other existing airlines.

“Most of the aviation businesses in the country have no access to leasing company and appropriate source of funding has continued to be a huge challenge in aviation sector. It is impossible to succeed in airline business in Nigeria where profit margin is less than five per cent and interest on bank loan is around 24 per cent” he quipped.”

Establishment of Aerospace University

The University, to address the problem of dearth of high level management cadre in the

Aviation Industry, promote Aviation Research and Development and bring the Acts in conformity with international standards and best practices in conformity with ICAO SARPs, has been presented to NUC for their consideration and the site has been provided and the admission process is in progress.

Other achievements are: AVSEC has been approved to bear arms; Successful hosting of 7th AFI Aviation Week in May 2022; Successful hosting of ICAN 2022 in Abuja from 5th to 9th Dec 2022; Restructuring of Aviation parastatals

Establishment of a Search and Rescue System; Adherence to Employment Policies on the Enforcement of Expatriate Quota; Upgrade of NCAT into an ICAO Regional Centre of Excellence; Policy on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, UAVs; Upgrading AIB to multi-modal Accident investigation bureau to be named Nigeria Transportation Accident Investigation Bureau, NTAIB.