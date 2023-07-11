Singer Zarder releases debut single ‘Puff & Pass’

OT Records, A Nigerian record label, is set to unveil the highly anticipated debut single of Omomowo Ajibade, known by his stage name Zarder. Titled “Puff & Pass,” this captivating track is poised to make waves in the music industry and leave an indelible mark on listeners worldwide.

Zarder, who was born on October 22, 2002, in Ondo State, is a gifted singer, songwriter, and rapper who is poised to alter the Nigerian music landscape. With his unique blend of musical styles and powerful songwriting abilities, Zarder aims to captivate audiences and forge deep emotional connections.

OT Records, established in January 2023 by visionary entrepreneur Bainmene Godstime Miyebi, also known professionally as OT Don, is dedicated to cultivating and promoting unique talent in Nigeria. The record company, which originated in the bustling city of Benin City, gives musicians like Zarder a platform to express their creativity and reach a wider audience.

“Puff & Pass,” Zarder’s debut single, is a charming homage to love and self-expression. The song examines the usage of various ingredients to elicit emotions and urge individuals to freely express themselves, inspired by the concept of sharing love through herbs. Zarder’s “Puff & Pass” promises to take listeners on a musical trip that will connect deeply with its addictive beats and thought-provoking lyrics.

The song was inspired by the OT family’s discovery of “puff and pass” after seeing the Netflix documentary “Finding FELA.” This realization sparked a creative spark in Zarder, prompting him to write a song that not only exhibits his artistic skills but also pays homage to Nigeria’s rich musical legacy.

The release date for “Puff & Pass” has been planned for July 14th, 2023. However, excerpts of the single have already received widespread acclaim from music fans, who applaud Zarder’s distinct style and ability to connect with his audience. Fans can look forward to an exciting listening experience that blends genres and pushes the boundaries of contemporary music.

Zarder’s debut single marks the beginning of a promising musical journey for this young artiste, and OT Records is confident that his talent and dedication will pave the way for a successful career in the industry. With the support of OT Records and his growing fanbase, Zarder is poised to make a significant impact and redefine the Nigerian music scene.