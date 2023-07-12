Simon Ekpa’s declaration: There’s nothing like sit-at-home in Ebonyi — Nwifuru

Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has declared that there is nothing like sit-at-home in the State.

Recall that Simon Ekpa’s faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra had declared that “The sit-at-home will therefore take place in the following order: Monday 31” July 2023 to Friday 4th August 2023, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland;

“Saturday 6th August 2023 and Sunday 6th August 2023 (Break), all Biafran markets will open; 11h July 2023, respectively.

“Monday 7th August 2023 to Friday 11h August 2023, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland; Saturday 12th August 2023 and Sunday 13th August 2023 (Break), all Biafran markets will open; Monday 14th August 2023 there will be lockdown in Biafraland.

“We hereby call on all market leaders to strictly adhere to this order and treat it with utmost seriousness.”

The Governor of Ebonyi State stated this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after participating in a meeting of Ohaneze Ndigbo with Governors , House of Assembly Speakers National Assembly Members and other Leaders from the South East zone at Imo State Governor’s Lodge Asokoro, Abuja.

Governor Nwifuru said what played out a week ago in Ebonyi State was a case of miscreants who attempted to put fear in residents and disrupt businesses.

” I am surprised to hear sit -at home from you because there is nothing like sit- at home in Ebonyi. We never for one day observed sit -at – home and I know you are aware .

” Some people only wanted to know if they can start putting tension on people and we said no, they don’t have such powers, they can’t do that and it didn’t happen.”

The Police in Ebonyi State is yet to make an official statement regarding the declaration of sit at home by Simon Ekpa’s led faction of IPOB.