Simon Ekpa: We’ll never yield to non-state actors – Anambra govt

By Vincent Ujumadu

FOLLOWING threat by the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Simon Ekpa to impose another sit at home on the entire South East geopolitical zone, the Anambra State government said yesterday that it would never yield to non-state actors.

Reacting on the threat, the state government, through the press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime said Ekpa is a fugitive who should be completely ignored.

Aburime said: “Anambra State under the leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo will never yield to non-state actors on this illegal sit-at-home order.

“Simon Ekpa is a fugitive and rabble rouser who should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South East.

“The imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorized individuals or groups is a clear violation of the law and Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order by a Simon Ekpa.

“Our markets, schools, businesses and other social activities will remain open. Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear or lawlessness.”