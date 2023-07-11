Simon Ekpa absent as IPOB holds rally in Finland

…IPOB has no factional leader – Powerful

…Says IPOB didn’t order any sit-at-home

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has on Tuesday narrated how the body held rally at Lahti, Finland on July 7, 2023.

The body in a statement noted that the self-acclaimed Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa was absent during the protest.

Emma Powerful, the spokesperson of the organization emphatically noted that the group has no factional leader.

He advised the general public and indeed media houses to ignore anyone who claims to be the Biafra Prime Minister.

The statement reads thus: “IPOB leadership commends all and sundry who participated in the just concluded rally to educate the people of Finland and the rest of the world that IPOB is a peaceful and one organization without any factions.

“It is unfortunate that during the epic event at Lahti, Finland, the self-acclaimed Biafra Prime Minister was nowhere to be found. Finnish people wondered why the so-called Biafra Prime minister didn’t show up to address his people but chose to hide even when the rally took place in front of his apartment building.

“We thought he dared IPOB to come and protest in Finland, but at last, he was nowhere to be found. How can a true IPOB member hide from fellow Comrades?

“We are using this medium to warn the ignorant followers of this Simon Ekpa to retrace their steps before it becomes too late. It is obvious that there is nothing in the fish brain. The message has been passed to Finnish people so that they will not be deceived.

“The Biafra agitation is not for scammers who were paid by our enemies to create insecurity and criminality just to blackmail IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi KANU, and moreso to make Biafra agitation unappealing to our people. Those contracted and backed by the compromised Nigeria Security and government to enforce a non-existing sit-at-home will be held accountable someday. Many days are for a thief, but one day will be for the owner of the house. Let the public be notified that IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi KANU never ordered and enforced any sit-at-home in Biafra territory.

“We want to pose this question to some media houses especially local media and a few foreign media houses who present the infiltrator as factional leader of IPOB or Biafra Prime Minister (PM), why did he not come out and address his fellow comrades who came to visit him, if he claims to be an IPOB leader?

“The media should stop making something out of nothing. IPOB has no factional leader. PERIOD!

“If the agent provocateur called Simon Ekpa is an IPOB member, why was he not present or refused to attend the IPOB protest and rally held in Lahti, Finland at the front of his apartment building close to his residence in the city of Lahti, Finland on the 7th day of July 2023? This was the protest and rally ground in that city and was only a few poles from his living quarters?

“We also want the public to be aware and recall that our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU, categorically said in his numerous and landmark broadcasts on Radio Biafra that IPOB does not belong to the KANU family. IPOB is a well structured and organized movement by Biafran volunteers in all parts of the world seeking the exit of Biafra from Nigeria through a referendum.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU, also denounced the formation of a Biafra Government in Exile (BIGIE) during his 2015-2017 detention when previous traitors tried to use such government in exile to subvert IPOB’s objectives and previous achievements. Biafra agitation led by Mazi Nnamdi Okwu KANU has surpassed the stage of being quashed by any government in Exile that is being bankrolled by the Nigeria government. Only the ignorant and amateur will fall for the so-called Government-in- Exile foolish trick.

“We thank all IPOB hardcore members who attended the Finland rally. We also encourage many others to join the upcoming rallies around the world. The world should understand that Biafra agitation championed by IPOB and led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still waxing strong and can not be scuttled by the double agents of the Nigeria Government.”