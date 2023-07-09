SignalADoc partners Providus Bank on hypertension awareness

By Gabriel Olawale

In its bid to create awareness about hypertension and other non-communicable diseases, SignalADoc has announced a partnership with Providus Bank which will provide thousands of the bank customers with the SignalADoc VSM Application.

Millions of Nigerians are known to be hypertensive and use of this application will help to create awareness about hypertension & other non-communicable diseases and also help prevent high blood pressure among adults who are customers of ProvidusBank, their family members, friends & colleagues.

Speaking on the partnership, MD/CEO SignalADoc, Mr. Osagie Omokaro, said that hypertension is a common disease. Unfortunately, most people who have it are not aware. Regular blood pressure checks are necessary & recommended for all adults.

“We are delighted to partner with Providus Bank to create awareness about hypertension, a well-known silent killer of adults through use of the SignalADoc VSM application. We look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Business Development Executive of Providus Bank, Damilola Feyide, said that through the collaboration, bank customers will gain access to SignalADoc’s state-of-the-art health monitoring application, personalized wellness programs, and digital health platforms.

“These tools will enable our customers to track their health metrics, monitor their fitness levels, and make informed decisions about their overall well-being.”