Siakpere congratulates Oborevwori on court victories

The Director-General Team Siakpere for Oborevwori has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Supreme Court on Friday.



The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, had, on Thursday, dismissed the petition of Mr. Ken Pela, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party on grounds of abandonment.



Similarly, the Supreme Court, on Friday dismissed an appeal brought before it by Chief Ikie Aghwarianovwe, seeking the disqualification of Governor Oborevwori for lack of merit.



Siakpere, a United Kingdom-based lawyer, in a statement on Saturday dedicated the victories to Almighty God and party faithful in the state.



He commended the judiciary for standing up for the truth by dispensing justice without fear or favour.

He said that the judgement of the Supreme Court had put to an end all pre-election matters relating to the Governorship election in the state.

According to him, “I must commend the State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Apex Court for dispensing justice adequately without fear or favour.

“With Friday’s Supreme Court judgement, all issues relating to pre-election matter in the Delta Governorship race have been put to a final rest.

“The victory is dedicated to God and party faithful who had confidence in our party and supported its candidate in the person of Sheriff Oborevwori,” he said.

He urged all Deltans to support the Oborevwori administration to enable it deliver on his promises to Advance Delta through his M.O.R.E Agenda.