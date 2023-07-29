Shoot-out as Police foil kidnap attempt in Imo, kill one

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Security operatives on Saturday afternoon foiled an attempt by kidnappers to abduct the owner of one jewelry shop along Ikenegbu Street, close to Kilimanjaro eatery in Owerri, Imo state.

They shot dead the driver of the said kidnap gang.

A similar incident occurred in the same Ikenegbu, involving the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Johnny Supermarkets/Pharmacy, located at Ikenegbu layout in Owerri, John Ugorji. Je was freed two weeks after by his abductors.

Residents, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri on today’s incident, commended the police for their swift response to the kidnap scene.

According to one of the residents who would not want his name mentioned, the security operatives shot dead the driver of the kidnappers.

He said: “The kidnappers were dragging the owner of the jewelry shop to their vehicle. The police got the distress call, stormed the area, targeted the driver of the kidnappers’ vehicle and shot him dead.

“So the kidnappers who were dragging their victim to the vehicle, on seeing that the police had shot dead the driver of their vehicle, abandoned their victim, fled into different locations in the Ikenegbu area to hide.

“This was after the kidnappers engaged the security in a shoot-out and the security operatives overpowered the kidnapers. Thank God the Police responded swiftly and intimidated the kidnappers.”

At the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, confirmed that two of the suspects have been apprehended and one of them shot dead.