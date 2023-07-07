Shippers Council moves against dollarization of barging fees

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, has commenced moves to stop the collection of barging fees in USdollars, a development barge operators said is eating into their profit and discouraging Nigerians from engaging in the business.



Speaking, yesterday, in Lagos at a breakfast meeting hosted by the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN), the Executive Secretary of the Council, Mr. Emmanuel Jime said that it is illegal for any agency to collect any fee in Nigeria.



Jime also said that the Council will take it up with the appropriate authorities and ensure that the practice is stopped.



He explained that the Council will initiate the process of engaging with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) with a view to resolving the matter.



His words: “I also would like to urge the barging operators to bring this up formerly with the Nigerian Shippers Council, because to the best of my knowledge that information is not available to us. Now that I have been given first hand information today, as I go back, we will also activate our internal processes to examine this situation with a view to addressing it frontally”. Earlier in his speech, President of the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria, BOAN, Comrade Olubunmi Olumeku, said that the group will work with the Council to ensure that the dollarization of barging fee is stopped.

