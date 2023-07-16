Shina Peller bags Grand Commander of Nigerian Youth title

Shina Peller

Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Former member of the immediate past 9th House of Representatives who represented Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller has bagged the Grand Commander of the Nigerian Youth (GCNY).

The title was conferred on him by the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), Nigeria Youth Alternative Council, Nigerian Youth in politics amongst others during a farewell dinner organized by the Nigerian Youth Leaders and Stakeholders in his owner at the weekend in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the President of the NYCN, Comrade Solomon Adodo, said that the title was in recognition of Peller’s unparalleled contribution to youth development and empowerment of the masses.

He explained that the dinner was put together by the frontline youth leaders of different youth organizations in Nigeria, adding that the purpose was to celebrate the former federal lawmaker who is also Ayedero of Yorubaland for his sojourn in service to Nigeria and for being an outstanding legislator who was ever supportive of youth-driven initiatives, as well as for being an advocate of a common man.

Also speaking at the event, the President of the Nigeria Youth Alternative Council (NYAC), Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu, described Peller as a great leader who makes leaders, revealing that the former lawmaker was the one who single-handedly sponsored his campaign as a House of Representatives candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 general election.

Similarly, the convener of the event, Comrade Olufowobi Olanrewaju Desmond who was also the Vice President of the Nigerian Youth in Politics, said the event was organized to celebrate Peller for his outstanding contribution to youth development.

According to him, Pellet through his NGO, Lead Generation Initiative (LGI), has trained thousands of Nigerian youths across the six geo-political zones of the country on active citizenship, effective communication, community development, leadership and good governance.

In his remarks, Peller expressed profound gratitude to the Nigerian Youth Leaders and Stakeholders for honouring him with the farewell dinner and for conferring him with the title of the Grand Commander of the Nigerian Youth.

He added that the honour was an encouragement as well as another challenge for him to intensify his efforts in initiating and supporting youth-driven initiatives, adding that it was important for the government, public and private organizations to invest in the youth as they are great assets that can be leveraged to make the country better.