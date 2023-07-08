Shettima honours late cousin, Alkali

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno, paid a condolence visit to the family of his late cousin, Muktar Alkali.

The vice president was accompanied by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, among other senior government officials.

Alkali, who passed on Friday at the age of 57, had earlier been buried.

The vice president and the governor joined in offering prayers for the late Alkali’s family.

The deceased was the former Provost, Borno State College of Agriculture, Maiduguri.

He was an advocate of youth employment as way of addressing the challenges of poverty and insecurity in the country.

The event attracted notable Nigerians, Muslim clerics and traditional rulers including the Shehu of Bama, Umar Shehu Kyari.

Shettima had earlier on Saturday, represented President Bola Tinubu at the funeral service for the late Otunba Michael Balogun held at Cathedral Church of Our Saviour in Ijebu Ode, Ogun.