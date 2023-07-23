Shettima departs Abuja to represent Tinubu in Rome, Russia-Africa Summits

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President, Kashim Shettima departed Abuja to represent President Bola Tinubu at two major international Summits in Rome, Italy and St Petersburg, Russia.

At the Rome event, Vice President Shettima will join other global leaders for the first Stocktaking Moment (STM) Summit themed “Transforming Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity,” holding from Monday, 24th to Wednesday, 26th July.

During the Summit, the Vice President will chair a high-level session themed “Innovative Financing for Food System Transformation: the Case of Nigeria” and the side event on ”Scaling up Multi Stakeholders Collaboration and Investment in the Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Nigeria,”

The event is being organized in collaboration with the Rome-based UN Agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and World Food Programme (WFP), as well as the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and wider UN system.

A statement by Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President

stated that the Vice President will then proceed from Rome to St. Petersburg in Russia to represent the President at the Russia-Africa Summit scheduled from Wednesday, 26th to Saturday, 29th July.

While in Russia, the Vice President will join other political and business leaders at the 2nd Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum focused on strategizing to enhance relations between Russia and the African continent, among other benefits.

Also, Vice President Shettima will participate in bilateral meetings with representatives of relevant Russian senior government officials and business leaders to discuss relations between Russia and Nigeria.

The Vice President, who is accompanied by senior government officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, is expected back in the country at the end of the week.