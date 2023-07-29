Shettima commends Nigerians in Russia on patriotism 

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has commended Nigerians in Russia for their patriotism and urged them to keep hope alive for a better Nigeria.

Shettima made the commendation when members of the Nigerian Community in Russia met with him on the sideline of the 2nd Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Summit.

He said that the Federal Government is committed to the well-being of Nigerians and urged them to always be good ambassadors of their country.

Earlier, Prof. Maurice Okoli, President, Nigerian Community in Russia, appealed to the Federal Government to explore the opportunities provided by the Russia-Africa partnership forum to drive economic prosperity of the country.

The 2nd Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Summit took place in St. Petersburg, Russia on Thursday and Friday.

While congratulating the Vice President on the outcome of the polls, Okoli said he would use his office to accomplish great things for Nigeria.

“We have high expectations from you and we believe you will be able to use your skills and expertise to make Nigeria a global success.

“We sincerely hope that the Vice President will use this opportunity to push forward Russia-Africa relations and specifically Russia-Nigerian economic cooperation,’’.

In terms of Nigeria’s bilateral relationship and cooperation with Russia, Okoli appealed to the Federal Government to focus on oil and gas as well as the Ajaokuta steel complex,

He listed other areas to include agriculture and agro value chains, trade preference for the Nigerian producers and exporters, housing and road infrastructures and marine engineering and ship building.

“Others are defense and security, parliamentary ratification of Abuja Agreement (2009), exchange of prisoners and energy and energy intensive industries,’’ Okoli said.

He, however, expressed concern that Nigerians in Russia were experiencing difficulties due to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

“This is following the unprecedented sanction in the history of mankind slammed on Russia by the United States and European Union members and their close allies.

“We are, therefore, humbly appealing for urgent assistance especially the domestication in Russia, some of the consular requirements that warrant us to travel to Nigeria,’’ he said.

Okoli, however, applauded the cordial relationship between Nigerians and Russia.

He said, “as the President of the Nigerian community, I would like to take this chance to inform you that Russia is playing host for more than 10,000 Nigerians.

“And we as Nigerians live in peace and harmony in the Russian Federation.

“Among us we have students, entrepreneurs, workers professionals and technocrats. Many of us have mixed families with the Russians.

“We thank them for their love, kindness, professionalism and dedication to duty,’’ Okoli said.