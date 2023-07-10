Shehu Sani, Ubani to headline Double Diamond Global Public Lecture, Award

Senator Shehu Sani

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian Senator and activist will be among notable Nigerians to headline this year’s Double Diamond Global Empowerment Initiative (DDGEI) anniversary and award presentations.

The event holds on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Excellence Hotel Ogba Lagos, at 11 Am.

Speaking ahead of the programme, the convener of DDGEI, an online inspirational Media Organisation, Dr Prince Ezeonye Obed, disclosed that Senator Sani who is the keynote Speaker will address many of the issues affecting the nation and perhaps make some recommendations in his public lecture in line with this year’s theme, “Holistic Approach Towards Nation’s Rebirth.”

Others to grace the occasion are Hon Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour JSC (rtd), CFR, as the Father of the day; Bishop Bankole Jefferson, will Chair the Occasion; Bishop Sam Jato, Guest Minister, and Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani.

On the reason for the annual award, Dr Obed said, “The purpose of the award is to recognize men and women who have excelled in their fields of endeavor and have impacted the lives of people and honoured them. It’s part of the aims and objectives of the Organisation to promote excellence amongst deserving members of the public globally. The criteria for the choice are integrity and hard work. Once we get the recommendation, we verify and then honour.”

He further stated that, “It’s part of the dream of DDGEI to advocate and look the way of visionary leadership in Africa. We, therefore, look for seasoned and well-informed leaders to address the trend. Senator Dr. Shehu Sani is such a man, as he has been a major voice in this. As a human rights activist, Sani has been a major voice for the masses for a while and is so loved by the people.”

In the past editions, notable Nigerians like Prof Pat Utomi, and Prof Anya O Anya, have all spoken on various national issues during DDGEI Diamond Award For Excellence.