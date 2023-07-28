Seyi Tinubu to unveil Naija Soccer Stars reality TV show

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, will be unveiling the Season 2 of Nigeria’s first-ever football reality TV show, the Naija Soccer Stars.

The show, according to Rupert Ojenuwa, CEO, Naija Soccer Stars Ltd, owners of the reality TV show, is designed with the aim of bringing renewed hope to Nigeria’s teeming footballing youth population.

Attending the unveiling in his capacity as the Chairman, Naija Soccer Stars Ltd, is the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who is famous for his love for youths and youth development.

Speaking to Vanguard, Ojenuwa said the unveiling which holds at the Transcorp Hilton Hotels in Abuja on Monday, 31st July, will parade notable figures, some of which are the wife of the Ooni, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, who represents the Oba on the board; Mr Seyi Tinubu; Chairman of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, Chief Innoson Ifediaso Chukwuma, whose company is one of the headline sponsors of the show; Jamil Abubakar; and other influential Nigerians.

He said: “The unveiling is to mark the beginning of activities leading up to the opening of the house which will be declared open by another influential Nigerian and sponsors of the show.

“The President’s son is excited about the Naija Soccer Stars because of its immense socio-economic impact in the life of the nation in the immediate and long run.

“The start and modalties of entries for screening eligibility is expected to be revealed at the unveiling by Tinubu.”