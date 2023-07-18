Sevilla director grabbed my neck, forced me out of club – Isco

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Sevilla midfielder, Isco Alcoron has claimed that he was assaulted by sporting director, Monchi while at the club.

Isco alleged that Monchi grabbed him by the neck in an attempt to force him out of the club.

The midfielder joined Sevilla in August 2022 after nine years at Real Madrid, only to leave six months later.

Speaking to Marca, Isco claimed that the club had attempted to sell him in the winter transfer window without his knowledge and only informed his agent.

“To start with, they called my agent to look for a way out, without talking to me beforehand, so, as soon as I found out, I went to talk directly to Monchi.”

He also revealed that he had a discussion with Monchi and demanded some level of honesty from the 54-year-old.

“Listen, this has come to me, I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know if you want me, if you don’t want me, Be honest with me, and we’ll sort it out without any problems. I’m at your disposal”.

The 31-year-old claimed Monchi tried to force him out, and there was a bit of conflict at their second meeting.

“I told him that he was the biggest liar I had ever met in the world of football, and he assaulted me. He came toward me, grabbed me by the neck. We moved away from each other, and they had to separate us completely. As you can understand, after that, I didn’t want to stay there under any circumstances.”

Isco also revealed that he lowered his salary to play for the team based in Seville.

“… I went to the club because Lopetegui had called me, telling me that he wanted me, that he loved me, that there was a good team… And I was delighted. I lowered my salary four times compared to what I was earning at Madrid, and when I arrived, people at the club told me that Monchi didn’t agree with my signing.”

Isco played 19 times during his time at the club and wants to start a new project.

“[I’m] looking forward to starting a new project and a new experience. I want to play football, to have fun, to compete, to show that I have good years of football left. I want to forget the bad experiences I’ve had and focus on the good ones to come.”