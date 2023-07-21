Service Chiefs can end insecurity in six months – Rep member

Hon Philip Agbese (APC-Benue), representing Ado/ Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing the new service chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa.

Agbese, in a statement, said the move is timely and strategic in the fight against terrorists and other criminal elements in the country.

According to him, the current security heads have started on a strong footing, taking the war to the criminals.

He said they have already shown enthusiasm, vigor, and patriotism for the job with fresh ideas, and strategies to achieve their targets.

Agbese also said that the security heads have developed a workable template and are in sync with each other unlike in the past where synergy was an issue.

He noted that Maj-Gen Musa has formulated and executed policies, and programs towards the highest attainment of national security and operational competence of the Armed Forces.

The congressman said Gen. Musa’s tenure as Force Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, helped to restore the peace in the North-east region and those displaced returned home.

Agbese added that the issues of the welfare of the frontline troops and entire personnel are already getting top attention from the CDS.

Famed for decimating bandits, cattle rustlers, and terrorists in the North West and North Central, Agbese noted that the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has expanded his warfare drive to the entire nation.

He revealed that the body language of the service chiefs is already sending shivers down the spine of troublemakers in the country.

The federal lawmaker, therefore, expressed confidence in their capacity to win the battle against insecurity within six months.

He said all hands must be on deck and urged Nigerians to give the necessary support to the security chiefs.

Agbese said citizens must be ready to engage security agents at all times to defeat the lingering security challenge.

He, however, warned those behind the insurgency, banditry, and other crimes to have a change of mind as their end is near.