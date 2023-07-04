Serie A: Lookman wins Atalanta’s Player of the Season award

Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman has been voted Atalanta Player of the Season.

Lookman scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side last season.

The 25-year-old polled the highest number of votes, with Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon coming second and third, respectively.

Lookman moved to Atalanta last summer from Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig.

The Nigerian posted some impressive displays last season which played a key role in La Dea’s qualification for the UEFA Europa league.