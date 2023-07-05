Sergio Ramos linked with move to Inter Miami

Ramos

Former Real Madrid captain and Spanish footballer, Sergio Ramos, has been linked with a move to American club, Inter Miami.

Ramos speculated move to Inter Miami has been fueled unverified reports on social media lately.

The former Madrid player is said to be currently considering an offer from MLS club Inter Miami, according to reports.

The Real Madrid legend is expected to change clubs this summer and that he has an offer on the table to join Lionel Messi in Miami.

Ramos is free to sign with any team and played with Messi for the last two seasons at French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Planet Sport also understands that he has several lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, but Ramos, 37, isn’t prioritising finances at this stage of his life.

Sources within MLS circles were the first to break the news that Messi and Busquets were signing on and they expect Ramos and others to follow.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a potential clue on social media that the Spanish defender is about to commit his future to MLS.

Posting on his Instagram, Jordi Alba, a rumoured target, shared a photo of himself and Miami’s latest signing Sergio Busquets at a gig.

The pair were in Seville to watch Colombian artist Maluma, who later shared an interesting snap of his own on Instagram.

Sporting the same outfit, the rapper posed for photos with none other than Sergio Ramos.

Adding to the speculation is the fact that Sergio Ramos and his wife recently vacationed in Florida.

Ex-PSG teammate Lionel Messi is expected to be unveiled alongside Sergio Busquets on July 16th.

If Jorge Mas and David Beckham can convince Ramos and Alba to join them then Inter Miami would become instant favourites to win MLS Cup this season.