Septuagenarian commits suicide in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Residents of the Alapo area of Ede in Osun state on Monday afternoon were thrown into suspense as a septuagenarian, Kareem Aderemi reportedly shot himself.

It was gathered that the deceased, of Alapo compound in the ancient town, was licensed to own the barrel gun with which he killed himself.

Findings revealed that the late Aderemi had been suffering from Parkinson and partial eye problem for months without adequate medical attention before the incident.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Command’s spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke said the deceased had been carrying the gun around for days but no one noticed he had cartridge loaded in the gun.

She adds; “The deceased shot himself with a local barrel gun at the lower jaw which eventually led to his death.

“Since he lost his sight, he had been in deep thought on many occasions and had been going around with the gun, but no one believed there was a cartridge in it.

“The incident had been reported at ‘A’ Division police station in the town, which has taken possession of the gun and efforts are on to bury the body in line with Islamic rites”, she said.