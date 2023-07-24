Senator Ohuabunwa loses wife; Orji Kalu, Wabara, Abaribe, Greg Ibe mourn

Late Lady Nimi Ohuabunwa

By Steve Oko

Former Leader ECOWAS Parliament, and Senator who represented Abia North in the eight Senate, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has lost his wife, Lady Nimi Faith Ohuabunwa.

The late Lady Ohuabunwa, a lawyer died in an Abuja hospital, weekend after a prolonged ailment.

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued Monday by the Head of the Ohuabunwa dynasty, and former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa.

The statement made available to Vanguard simply read: “With a deep heart of pain and total submission to the will of God, the entire Ohuabunwa dynasty announces the passing on to glory of Lady Barr. Nimi Faith Ohuabunwa the wife of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa whose death occurred on the 22nd July, 2023. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Senator Ohuabunwa had in a goodwill message during the late wife’s last birthday on March 23, 2023, spoken glowingly about her, stressing how she had been “a true companion and great source of inspiration” for him.

The former Leader House of Representatives, had then described her as “priceless jewel, best companion, Counsellor and motivator”.

He had also described her as “a woman of excellence, caring wife and mother with a milk of human kindness.”

Meanwhile, it has been an outpouring of emotions as Abians and eminent personalities send in their condolence messages eulogising the late Lady Ohuabunwa.

Abia former Governor and the incumbent Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who earlier in the year also lost his wife, has expressed shock over the incident describing the loss of a beloved one as ” a deep pain to handle”.

He condoled with the Ohuabunwas over the incident, and prayed God to grant them fortitude to bear the loss.

Senator Kalu in the condolence message, said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I received the news of your wife’s demise. The loss of a woman who was a significant part of your life, being the mother of your children, is particularly a deep pain to handle.

“As you mourn the death of your dear wife, on behalf of Abia North Senatorial District, I send you my heartfelt sympathy over this irreparable loss.

“May God comfort you and members of your family and grant you the emotional strength to overcome this great loss.”

Similarly, former Governor and the immediate-past Senator who represented Abia Central in the nineth Senate, Senator Theodore Orji, has expressed grief over the death of the deceased.

Senator Orji in a statement by his Liaison Officer, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere said he was heart broken when he heard the shocking news of Lady Ohuabunwa’s demise.

The former Governor who described the deceased as one of the ” finest Abians” said she would be greatly missed for her many legendary qualities and services to humanity.

He prayed God to grant her soul eternal repose and the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, also expressed grief over the death of Lady Ohuabunwa, describing the loss of a beloved wife as “highly traumatic and devastating.”

He condoled with the Ohuabunwa dynasty and prayed God to console them ” at this trying moment”.

Senator Wabara who is the Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also prayed God to grant the soul of the departed, eternal rest in his kingdom.

Former Senate Minority Leader and the Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has also expressed shock and sorrow over the death of Mrs Ohuabunwa.

Senator Abaribe in a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, described it as “a saddening jolt that must have left a huge vacuum in the family of Senator Ohuabunwa.”

He described the deceased as “a virtuous woman, dutiful mother and a loving wife who provided a strong backbone for Senator MAO Ohuabunwa as she was there at all times for him, providing the necessary support for his successful career.”

“Loosing such a loving life partner leaves an indelible mark too hard to forget, but as believers we must take solace in God who knows why it must be now.

” I therefore console my friend, his children and the entire Ohuabunwa family and pray that Almighty God who is the greatest comforter shall comfort and strengthen them at this time “, Senator Abaribe said.

Similarly, the Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the 2023 , Professor Greg Ibe, has also expressed bitterness over the exit of the deceased.

Prof Ibe described the sad development as “very shocking , especially in view of the fact that she recently commemorated her birthday.”

” Having received the sad news of the sudden death of Lady Barr Nimi Faith Ohuabunwa, I want to sincerely condole with my bosom friend and leader Sen Mao Ohuabunwa on this tragic loss of his wife and life partner”, Ibe said in a statement.

Continuing he said, ” My woe is further compounded by the fact the last public communication I read from Sen Ohuabunwa was an epistle celebrating his wife during her birthday recently”.

Bemoaning the trauma associated with such a tragic development, Prof Ibe prayed God to comfort the former leader of ECOWAS Parliament, urging him to bear the loss with courage.

” As you go through these trying times with equanimity, remain assured of our continued intercession soliciting divine mercies and comfort for you and members of your family while praying for peaceful repose of your wife”, he added.