Senator Nwoko hails former Governor Okowa on his  64th birthday 

Says he is an architect of modern Delta

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATOR Ned Munir Nwoko, PDP, Delta North has hailed former Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his 64th birthday celebration, describing him as the architect of modern Delta State.

Senator Nwoko who lauded Okowa’s remarkable achievements in transforming the state during his eight-year tenure, however emphasised on the former Governor’s focus on job and wealth creation that helped in empowering the youth and bolstered entrepreneurship.

He hailed the establishment of the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, along with its various programs, including Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Rural Youth Skills Acquisition Programme (RYSA), as a resounding success, with countless lives transformed and economic opportunities unlocked.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja from his media office, Senator Nwoko drew attention to what he described as the rejuvenation of the Asaba Airport, which has been elevated to world-class standards through effective public-private partnerships (PPP), adding that this development has significantly enhanced connectivity, spurring economic growth and inviting tourism to the state.

According to him, the exceptional makeover of Asaba, the state capital, from a modest town to a modern city, pointing out the state-of-the-art Delta State Secretariat, a comprehensive complex that consolidates multiple government agencies under one roof, as a centerpiece of this transformation.

In a statement titled, Celebrating Okowa: The Architect of Modern Delta, Nwoko said, “On this special occasion of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s 64th birthday, it gives me great pleasure to commend and celebrate the remarkable achievements of a visionary leader who has transformed Delta State for the better. As I reflect on his eight years of governance, I am truly inspired by the immense impact he has had on our beloved state.

“Okowa’s commitment to fostering statewide harmony deserves commendation. Regardless of political affiliation, he worked tirelessly across all senatorial districts, ensuring that development reached every corner of the state. His inclusive approach has united the people of Delta and laid a strong foundation for progress.

“Under his astute leadership, Delta State witnessed unprecedented economic growth and prosperity. Through his initiatives in job and wealth creation, he harnessed the potential of our youth and empowered them with skills and opportunities. The establishment of the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, along with its various programs, including Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Rural Youth Skills Acquisition Programme (RYSA), has yielded phenomenal results, transforming countless lives and fostering entrepreneurship.

“During Okowa’s tenure, infrastructure development became synonymous with his leadership. His reputation as the “Road Master” and the best performing governor in Infrastructure Development in Nigeria is well-deserved. The transformation of Asaba, our state capital, from a glorified slum to a modern city is a testament to his visionary approach. Notable among his achievements is the state-of-the-art Delta State Secretariat, a one-stop integrated complex that has brought efficiency and convenience to public servants.

“Let us not forget the remarkable transformation of the Asaba Airport, which has become a world-class facility under Governor Okowa’s administration. Through effective public-private partnerships, he has elevated our state’s connectivity and opened doors to new opportunities for commerce and tourism.

“As we celebrate our amiable former governor’s 64th birthday, let us acknowledge his unwavering dedication and selfless service to Delta State. His legacy as the architect of modern Delta will forever be etched in our hearts. May this milestone birthday be a joyous occasion for him, filled with happiness, good health, and continued success in all his endeavors.