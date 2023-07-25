Senator Daniel launches interest-free microcredit scheme, empowers 400 traders, artisans

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has flagged off a multi-million naira interest-free microcredit scheme for petty traders and artisans in markets across his senatorial district.

No fewer than 400 traders and artisans from the nine local government areas of Ogun East Senatorial District were selected as beneficiaries of the first phase of the revolving loan scheme.

The launch of the scheme for Remo Federal Constituency took place at the Asoludero Hall, GRA, Sagamu while a similar exercise was held at the Obalofin Hall, Conference Hotels, Ijebu-Ode for the Ijebu Federal Constituencies.

Speaking at the events organised by the Gateway Front Foundation (GFF), Daniel said the microcredit scheme was consistent with his mission to uplift his constituents and improve their socio-economic well-being.

According to him, the scheme would provide the beneficiaries with the needed financial support to expand their businesses and also help to alleviate poverty.

The lawmaker, who stated that he envisioned a thriving and prosperous Ogun East, disclosed that the disbursement of the loans would take place every three months.

He used the occasion to thank the traders and other stakeholders for their huge support for him and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general elections.

Daniel assured that he would use the National Assembly as a platform to continue to render selfless service and impact positively on the lives of his people.

He said, “What we have done today is not because of elections; it’s because of our resolve and the covenant with God that we must render assistance to the people. My prayer is that destiny helpers would locate us all.”

“What I want to tell you is that anything we are given, let us not say it is small or big. Let us use it judiciously. You have heard that it’s interest-free loan that would benefit a lot of people. The beneficiaries of this revolving loan should not default so that others can also enjoy the privilege.”

“If we continue like this, poverty will be eradicated in our land. A lot of our politicians often disappear from the radar after the elections only to resurface when another round of elections is approaching. That’s not our own style.”

Daniel, who was former governor of Ogun State, noted that poverty would drastically reduce in the country if the elite carry out initiatives to empower the less privileged.

He restated his commitment to impactful legislation, responsive leadership and adequate representation towards bringing governance closer to the grassroots and deepening the dividends of democracy.

The lawmaker pointed out that he had already identified key areas requiring urgent legislative intervention and would specifically sponsor bills to address the strategic needs of his teeming constituents.

In his remarks, the Babalaje General of Remoland, Chief Joseph Ogunfuwa, commended the Senator for his kind gesture and urged the beneficiaries to utilise the loans for the intended purposes.