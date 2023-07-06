Senate to probe concession of 110yr-old Mallam Aminu Airport, Kano, Nnamdi Azikiwe  Airport

Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has concluded arrangements to probe the concession of the 110 year old Mallam Aminu International Airport, Kano and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, just as vowed to carry out a holistic investigation to the matter as soon as the Committee on Aviation is constituted.

The Senate Thursday raised the alarm Nigeria is receiving a concession fees or upfront of $1.5m while the total amount of money that the Kano airport which was established in 1913 is accruing to government is $97.4m.

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to review the entire exercise and give a level playing field to all stakeholders, just as it condemned in strong terms, the concession of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as it was not done in public interest,

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to motion titled, “Urgent Need to Reverse the Concession of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano”. It was sponsored by Senator Kawu Sumaila, NNPP, Kano South.

In his presentation of the motion, Senator Sumaila who noted that the Federal Executive Council, on May 17 approved the concession of the Kano airport for 30 years, to Messrs Corporación America Airports Consortium, said that the Federal Ministry of Aviation does not own, or run, any airport in Nigeria, adding that if the claim that FEC had approved the concession of Kano Airport has any substance, then the Federal Executive Council was indeed misguided in its decision.

The lawmaker expressed worry that the concession by the Buhari-led administration raised a fundamental question of injustice on why “an elephant project with huge public investment would take place just at the end of the administration.

Senator Sumaila said that the Senate: “Notes that the Federal Executive Council, on 17th May, 2023, approved the concessioning of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano for 30 years, to Messrs Corporación America Airports Consortium;

“Aware that the Federal Ministry of Aviation (and Aerospace) does not own, or run, any airport in Nigeria and that by the dictates of the governing Act of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), ownership and management of all federal government airports are fully vested in the Authority;

“Also aware that the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) procedure document states, with respect to the agency that wishes to concession a facility that, “The public entity should have enabling authority to transfer its responsibility – enabling legislative and policy framework or an Administrative Order to that effect;

“Reflects that from the combined import of the FAAN Act and the ICRC procedures manual, is an evident manifestation that the entire airports concession is based on an incurably faulty foundation. For, there is no doubt that it is the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, not the Ministry of Aviation, that has power ‘to transfer its responsibility’ to a would be concessionaire. It is also FAAN, not the Ministry, which has the requisite ‘legislative & policy framework’ for such;

“Convinced that if the claim that the FEC has approved the concessioning of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport has any substance, then the FEC has indeed been misguided in its decision, and that action cannot amount to anything than a nullity.

“Worried about the rational in borrowing and spending public money to upgrade the airport only to hand it over to foreign businesses for a period of 30 years in the name of a concession;

“Alarmed that Nigeria is receiving a concession fees or upfront of $1.5m while the total amount of money that the Kano airport is accruing to government is $97.4m;

“Disturbed that this concession is clearly dubious and raise questions on the process and what the actors stand to gain.”

According to him, the ” Senate recalls that unions in the aviation industry embarked on a strike to question the integrity of the concession exercise, stressing that the concession of the airport away from FAAN would necessarily cause a cessation of the employment of all the staff involuntarily;

“Worried that the concession by the Buhari-led administration raises a fundamental question of injustice on why an elephant project with huge public investment would take place just at the end of the administration; and

“Observes that the faulty gaps inherent in the concession would lead to array of lawsuits and thereby embarrassing the current administration,

In his contribution, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East who urged the Senate to call on the Federal Government to direct for a complete evaluation of the concession in order to ascertain what and what were the terms, said, “concession in business term is very good , it’s a good way of making the operational activities of whatever institution is concessioned to be functional.

“In our own case, international best practices are thrown to the gutter. If you look at Kano International Airport in the last two years, and then compare it to what happened within the last weeks of the exit of the last administration, you will understand what Iam talking about.

“There are so many airports like the Minna International Airport that has been abandoned for almost 11 years and so many other airports. But if you have seen within the last two weeks of the exit of the last administration, you will see the kind of job done at the Aminu Kano International Airport.

“That portends that there is something that we need to know. It behoves on the Senate to call on the federal government to direct for a complete evaluation of this concession and to know what and what are the terms.

“Handing it over to a company that we do not even know, there was no transparency in the processes that got to the concession, I think the Senate has a responsibility to look at that in-depth so that we can avoid what happened in the power sector where we were tied to an agreement that by the time Nigeria wants to exit that agreement, we would spend more than we would have even generated, given out to Nigerians and then getting revenue from Nigerians.”

Supporting the motion, Senator Adamu Aliero, PDP-Kebbi Central who called for the setting up of an ad hoc committee that would investigate the circumstances under which the Kano airport was concessioned, said, “If it was not done in line with laid down procedure of the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC), that concession should be revoked.

“The former FEC did not do due diligence in approving this concession. Since due diligence has not been done, we should investigate the circumstances.”

On his part, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South who noted that so many things had been done wrong by the previous administration, said, ” so many things had been done wrong by the previous administration and that was because the government was almost personalised and privatised, and some people took advantage of the former president’s passiveness.

“Let us consolidate this issue because they are many. It is not only Mallam Aminu International Airport. All concessions were done hurriedly without following due process and should be thoroughly investigated and reversed and actions taken.”

On his part, Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP, Kano Central said “the airport when you visit, there is nothing to write home about because the tarmacs are not adequate enough.

“We want it reversed so that the federal government can do something about the airport so that it goes back to its former position being number one airport in Nigeria servicing the West Africa region.”

In his contribution, Senator Karimi Sunday, APC, Kogi West said that the committee on aviation when constituted should immediately investigate the concession of Aminu Airport and other airport and other airports.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North who presided over plenary said that concession is what is in vogue all over the world.

Barau said This is because government is not a good manager of businesses. We allow relevant committees as adopted to investigate to find out the truth of what is alleged.

“After everything has been investigated, it is my believe that we should go the path of concession because this is what is in vogue all over the world.

“You can imagine it is a Nigerian that is the one that is running Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom and the airport is doing very well.”