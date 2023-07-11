Senate tasks FG on repair of South-East roads

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA THE Senate has urged the Ministry of Works and Housing to urgently intervene and include the repair of Umuahia-Umudike-Ikot-Ekpene, Aba-Ossisioma to Port-Harcourt Roads in the planned nationwide repair.



The Upper Chamber has also asked its Committee on Works when constituted to investigate the award of the contracts for the reconstruction/rehabilitation of the roads.



According to the Senate, this is to ascertain the level of funds released, utilisation, the level of work completed and factors contributing to the unaccounted delays in the execution of the projects and report to the Senate within four weeks for further legislative action.



Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion titled, “Urgent Need to Investigate the Delay In the Completion of Umuahia-Umudike-Ikot-Ekpene, Aba-Ossisioma to Port-Harcourt Roads,” It was sponsored by Senator Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central.



In his presentation, Senator Nwokocha said that the roads were critical national assets and Federal Government Category A Interstate roads, traversing and connecting the South-East, South-South, South-West and Northern geo-political zones of the country.



Nwokocha who noted that the roads have continued to dilapidate due to unaccountable delays in the completion of the projects, said, “They are central to the economic and social nerves of the cities of Aba, Umuahia, Uyo, Ikot-Expene, and Port-Harcourt.



“The roads also serve as the arteries of the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation Limited (NNPC-Limited) operations, providing the company an alternative channel for the distribution of Petroleum Products, as well as important agricultural produce nationwide.”



Nwokocha further said that in spite of expending in excess of N15 billion since inception on these critical roads, the Umuahia-Ikot Ekepene Road had only attained 6 per cent completion as of April 2023, adding that if the roads are not expeditiously addressed, would worsen the devastating economic woes and threats to lives and property posed by the falled sections of the roads.



He said, “While the Aba-Ikot Ekpene and Aba-Port-Harcourt roads continued deplorable states have led to the economic stagnation of the former boisterous commercial city of Aba with more than 1000 businesses closing down.”