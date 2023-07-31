Home » News » Senate screening: Seven ministerial nominees ‘take a bow-and-go’
July 31, 2023

Senate screening: Seven ministerial nominees ‘take a bow-and-go’

….Momoh, Wike, Kyari, Enoh, Nkiru Onyejiocha, Tuggar, Badaru, enjoyed the bow and Go Syndrome 

….As Senate drills Cross River,  Taraba, Sokoto,  Benue, Anambra, Nasarawa Nominees 

…Says 3 have hurdles to cross on issues of Age Falsification,  

By Henry  Umoru 

THE Senate has begun the screening of Ministerial  Nominees  sent to it last week by President  Bola  Tinubu  for subsequent  confirmation. 

With the commencement,  fourteen  out of the twenty eight  nominees that  were screened, even as  out of the fourteen, seven were asked to take a bow and go, with others drilled for some  minutes where they were asked questions  relating to security, infrastructure,  issue of date of birth, among others.

Listed for screening in the Order Paper were  Sen. Abubakar S.Kyari – Borno State; Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh – Edo State; Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – Rivers State; Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev – Benue State; Sen. John Owan Enoh – Cross River State; Hon.(Bar) Bello Muhammad -Sokoto State; Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa State and Amb.Yusuf Maitama Tuggar – Bauchi State.

Others were Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi – Taraba State; Barr. Uju-Ken Ohaneye – Anambra State; Hon. (Dr). Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo – Ondo State; Dr. Betta C.Edu Cross River State:  Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim – Nasarawa State; Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa – Katsina State; Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji – Enugu State and Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete – Delta State, just as Honourable  Nkiru Onyejiocha, Abia was added.

Those who enjoyed the bow and go syndrome were a two- term of House  of  Representatives,  Honourable  Abubakar  Momoh from Etsako  Local  Government  Area of Edo State; Senator  Abubakar  Kyari,  who was in the 8th and 9th  Senate  and presently the Acting National   of the ruling All Progressives Congress,  APC; former Governor  of Rivers  State,  Nyesom  Wike; a Senator in the 8th Senate,  Senator John Enoh; and  the immediate Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

Others who were asked to take a bow and go were and  former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejiocha who represented  Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal  Constituency, Abia State; former member, House  of Representatives and  Nigeria Ambassador  to Germany, since 2017, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

Those drilled by the Senators were Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev – Benue State   Hon.(Bar) Bello Muhammad -Sokoto State; Sen. Abubakar Sani Danladi – Taraba State  Barr. Uju-Ken Ohaneye – Anambra State; Hon. (Dr). Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo – Ondo State; Dr. Betta C.Edu Cross River State and Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim – Nasarawa State.

Out of the seven that were drilled by the Senators,  three nominees have  hurdles ranging  from alleged  age Falsification, forgery, others to cross as they were asked to clarify their issues.

They are Prof. Joseph  Utsev  who is presently  the Rector  of Federal  Polytechnic,  Wannune,  the home town of the Secretary  to  the  Government  of the Federation,  SGF, Senator  George  Akume. Utsev who hails  from Buruku Local  Government  Area  of Benue State is said to be the candidate  of Akume. 

The nominee in his resume showed that he was born in 1980 and finished  his primary  education in 1989 at the age of nine, thereby drawing the attention of the Senate on how he would be in primary  one at the age  of three.

Others were Senator Abubakar Sani  Danladi,  Taraba is on alleged Supreme  Court Judgement  banning him for holding public  office for ten years and  Hon. Bello Mohammed  from Sokoto State that has to do with his Secondary  School Leaving  Certificate,  

The Senate President, Senator  Godswill  Akpabio  said that those who have issues will have their cases looked into at the stage of confirmation.

The Nominees  whose names appeared on the Order Paper,  but not screened  and former another  legislative  day were Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa – Katsina State; Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji – Enugu State and Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete – Delta State

The screening  exercise  which commenced at 1.32pm ended at 6pm, starting with a two- term of House  of  Representatives,  Honourable  Abubakar  Momoh from Etsako  Local  Government  Area of Edo State.

Soon after Momoh introduced himself  as a former Councillor,  former Local  Government  Chairman,  Ex-Member, House of Assembly  and a two- time member  who represented  Etsako  Federal  Constituency,  he was asked to take a bow and go.

The second to appear before the Senate at the  hallowed chamber  is the former  Governor  of Rivers  State,  Nyesom  Wike. 

Speaking to the Senators, Wike said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not regret nominating me as a minister, describing himself as a performer. 

Wike who noted that  he executed and commissioned series of capital projects, across Rivers when he served as governor, said, “Every day I was commissioning projects . Mr President will not regret nominating me as a minister.”

On his part, Senator Mpigi Barinada PDP, Rivers) said that  over 5 million people from the state supported the Wike’s ministerial nomination and urged his colleagues to free him. Akpabio then asked the former Rivers governor to take a bow and go following a voice vote.

Even when there shouts of resistance  apparently  from the  pposition,  Peoples  Democratic  Party,  PDP, the Senate  President  hit the gavel.

The third Nominee who is from Benue State and the Rector  of Federal  Polytechnic,  Wannune,  Prof. Joseph  Utsev, he said that he was born in 1980 and  finished his Secondary school. Wannune  is the hometown of the Secretary  to the Federal  Government,  SGF, Senator  George  Akume.

The fourth Nominee who appeared  at 2.55 pm was Senator  Abubakar  Kyari,  who was in the 8th and 9th  Senate  and presently the Acting National   of the ruling All Progressives Congress,  APC, just as Senator Kyari was asked to take a bow and go as a former Senator and the Acting National   Chairman  of APC.

The next was the immediate Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badarum followed by Senator in the 8th Senate,  Senator John Enoh; then the former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejiocha who represented  Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal  Constituency, Abia State; former member, House  of Representatives and  Nigeria Ambassador  to Germany, since 2017, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar who were all asked to take a bow and go.

When the matter on Supreme Court banning him from public  office, and Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi who was former  Acting Governor  and Deputy Governor Taraba State, said ” there was nothing in Appeal Court, they just struck out the case for lack of merit.

“At the Supreme Court, the same thing happened as Mrs Mary Odili said that the Federal High Court Jalingo was wrong to have passed the judgemwnt  that manner because when I was a deputy Governor in 2007 then the judgement on that, they used their executive power at that time to nullify me so from Supreme Court,   I had to go back to the Federal High Court,  Jalingo since the Supreme Court said there was no bases for the Federal High Court,, Jalingo to do that judgement.

“Then the same jurisdiction of the Federal High Court Jalingo are now sat on the same judgemwnt and set aside that judgement that is hanging on me.”

Responding,  Akpabio said, “The Federal High Court Jalingo gave a judgement against you that you were not qualified to contest on the bases of perjury that you lied on oath in respect of your date of birth, then later the Federal High Court sat on the same matter and cleared you?

“What we are saying is that the moment the Federal High Court gave the first judgement they become Fontus Officio in Law and can no longer sit as appellate Court over its own judgement, so you will definitely say what you want to say we will study this because it is in the interest of Nigeria and it is of Public interest. “We will give him chance to finish, as  soon as he finishes he can take a bow.

Senator  Danladi  continued thus, ” thee same matter, senator Shaibu Lau took the matter to Federal High Court Abuja here on the same matter sir, Federal High Court gave me the judgement and he now went to the appeal Court, it affirmed the judgement of the Federal High Court. He now went to the Supreme Court the court game me the judgement so there was no any judgement from Supreme Court, as I am talking, the Supreme Court is hearing me, there was no any judgement if there is judgement, the judgement is here.”

