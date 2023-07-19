Senate probes N6.5bn shoreline protection contract awarded by NDDC in 2006 

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has begun move to probe the N6.5 billion-shoreline protection contract awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission,

NDDC in 2006 was awarded N6.5bn for the construction of a shoreline protective wall designed with a geo-tube technology in Ayetoro a seashore community in Ondo State that is currently under heavy sea incursion.

Consequently, the Senate said yesterday that when its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs is constituted, it will carry out a holistic investigation into the contract with a view to finding an alternative solution where necessary, to stem the dangerous slide and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The Senate has also mandated its committee on Niger Delta Affairs when constituted constituted to look into the urgent need to save Ayetoro, that is currently under heavy sea incursion from going into extinction.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion titled, “Urgent Need for Intervention to Arrest the Incessant Sea Incursion Ravaging Ayetoro Community in Ondo State.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Jimoh, APC, Ondo South.

In his presentation, Senator Jimoh said that the Senate: “Notes that the oil producing Ayetoro is a phenomenal historical and cultural settlement along the coastal stretch of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State and is also a major source of revenue for the nation;

“Also notes that Ayetoro community used to be one of the most prosperous riverine settlements in Nigeria due to its thriving trade in fish;

“Further notes that Ayetoro community and its environs account for 5.4% of the 60,000 barrel per day of Ondo State’s crude oil production output amounting to about 3.7% of Nigeria’s total oil production and this ranks Ondo State as the 5th, among Nigeria’s oil producing States, under the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act;

“Disturbed that devastating sea incursions and ocean surges have been the albatross of the Ayetoro community for over two decades with hundreds of homes and properties being destroyed annually, resulting in the displacement of indigenes of the community and consequently, in the disruption of oil exploration in the area.

According to Senator Jimoh, the Senate is “also disturbed that the surges have become an annual occurrence that successive governments have failed to attend to and serving as daily reminder to the indigenes of Ayetoro that the community is gradually slipping into the belly of the Atlantic Ocean;

“Aware that a concerned interventionist agency, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as early as 2004, just four years after its creation, made a commendable attempt to stem the slide by awarding the contract for the construction of a shoreline protective wall designed with a geo-tube technology in Ayetoro to Gallet Nigeria Limited at an original contract sum of N6.4 billion, of which 25 per cent was reportedly paid”.