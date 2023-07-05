Home » News » Senate Principal Officers: We came on board in line with the provision of Constitution
July 5, 2023

Senate Principal Officers: We came on board in line with the provision of Constitution

By Henry  Umoru 

THE newly constituted Principal officers  opposition from  the Senate  Minority  parties  have come out to defend their coming on board, saying that the 1999 Constitution  as amended and the Senate Standing Orders  2022 as amended were adhered to.

Addressing Journalists  on Wednesday after the meeting of the Minority caucus in room  221, Senate  New Building,  the Senate  Minority  Leader, Senator Simon Devou Nwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North who noted that the Senators on the platform of the opposition parties are on the same page, said that  Principal Officers of a Legislative Assembly are not balloted and also not competitive elections moderated by the Independent National  Electoral  Commission,  INEC or any other umpire, even as he urged  Senators to now  focus on putting machinery in place to unite all opposition parties. 

The President of the Senate, Senator  Godswill  Akpabio  had on Tuesday  announced Senator Simon Davou Nwadkwon as the Senate -Minority Leader and Senator  Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central as the  Minority Whip.

Akpabio also read the names of Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, PDP Osun West as the Deputy Minority Leader and Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP,  Kano Central as the Deputy Minority Whip.

With the sharing  of positions from the opposition political parties, the People’s  Democratic  Party,  PDP has two, New Nigeria  Peoples Party, NNPP and Labour Party, LP with one each, leaving out the All Progressives  Grand  Alliance,  APGA, the Social  Democratic  Party,  SDP and the Young  Progressives  Party, YPP.

With the inauguration  of the 10th Senate,  the ruling APC has 59 Senators; the PDP has 36 Senators; the Labour Party, LP has 8 Senators; the New Nigeria  Peoples  Party, NNPP has 2 Senators; the Social  Democratic  Party, SDP has 2 Senators  while the All Progressives  Grand Alliance,  APGA and the Young Progressives  Party, YPP with one Senator each. With the composition, the six opposition  political  parties have altogether  50 Senators as against APC’s 59.  

Speaking further, the Senate  Minority  Leader said, “The 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is unique in several ways. First, it reckons as the most diverse Senate in the history of Nigeria’s political development composed of Senators from seven political parties including the APC with 59 Members and the opposition parties of PDP, Labour Party, NNPP, APGA. SDP, YPP producing 50 Members of the Senate.

“In terms of rules of procedure for the nomination of Minority Leadership of the Senate. Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) empowers the Senate to make rules to regulate its procedures.

“Premised on the constitutional mandate, and by the authority of the Nigerian Senate, the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (As amended) issued as the rule book to guide the conduct of legislative businesses including the appointment of principal officers by the Senate.

“Consequently, The Senate Standing Orders (2022) in Chapter Six (6), pages 21 to 22, Senate Rules Nos 27, 28, 29, and 30 provided for the Minority Leadership positions including the Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader, and Deputy Minority Whip “Who shall be Senators, nominated from the Minority Parties in the Senate.”

“The critical emphasis here is that the Officers must be (1) Serving Senators of the Federal of Nigeria, who are (2) Members of the Minorities Parties in the Senate and the word nominate in the Oxford language dictionary means to “Propose”. When a proposal is made, it is usually to an authority that has the confirming powers, in this case, the President of the Senate. Accordingly, the President of the Senate received the proposal, announced it, and publicly gavelled the Minority Leadership nominees into confirmation in line with the Senate Standing Orders.

“It is also important to inform Nigerians at this point that, in” line with relevant laws, practices, procedures and conventions, and traditions, the Principal Officers of a Legislative Assembly are not balloted. It is not competitive elections moderated by INEC or any other umpire, but a matter that is rooted in age- long and well-established legislative practices and procedures. Despite the fact that whenever issues of political leadership are raised, you cannot discountenance the emergence of contentious voices, especially in a situation involving 6 political parties. This is expected because that in itself is the beauty and natural character of democracy whereby we disagree without being disagreeable.

For us this democracy at its best and parliamentary politics at its finest wheel for democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

“However, rather than dwell on issues of parliamentary politics we should now focus on putting machinery in place to unite all opposition parties and outline our Opposition Leadership Agenda to the Nigerian people that will ensure a virile opposition assertiveness in the Senate to keep the ruling majority on their toes.”

