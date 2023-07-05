Senate Principal Officers: We came on board in line with the provision of Constitution

By Henry Umoru

THE newly constituted Principal officers opposition from the Senate Minority parties have come out to defend their coming on board, saying that the 1999 Constitution as amended and the Senate Standing Orders 2022 as amended were adhered to.

Addressing Journalists on Wednesday after the meeting of the Minority caucus in room 221, Senate New Building, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Devou Nwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North who noted that the Senators on the platform of the opposition parties are on the same page, said that Principal Officers of a Legislative Assembly are not balloted and also not competitive elections moderated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC or any other umpire, even as he urged Senators to now focus on putting machinery in place to unite all opposition parties.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio had on Tuesday announced Senator Simon Davou Nwadkwon as the Senate -Minority Leader and Senator Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central as the Minority Whip.

Akpabio also read the names of Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, PDP Osun West as the Deputy Minority Leader and Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP, Kano Central as the Deputy Minority Whip.

With the sharing of positions from the opposition political parties, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has two, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP and Labour Party, LP with one each, leaving out the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, the Social Democratic Party, SDP and the Young Progressives Party, YPP.

With the inauguration of the 10th Senate, the ruling APC has 59 Senators; the PDP has 36 Senators; the Labour Party, LP has 8 Senators; the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has 2 Senators; the Social Democratic Party, SDP has 2 Senators while the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and the Young Progressives Party, YPP with one Senator each. With the composition, the six opposition political parties have altogether 50 Senators as against APC’s 59.

Speaking further, the Senate Minority Leader said, “The 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is unique in several ways. First, it reckons as the most diverse Senate in the history of Nigeria’s political development composed of Senators from seven political parties including the APC with 59 Members and the opposition parties of PDP, Labour Party, NNPP, APGA. SDP, YPP producing 50 Members of the Senate.

“In terms of rules of procedure for the nomination of Minority Leadership of the Senate. Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) empowers the Senate to make rules to regulate its procedures.

“Premised on the constitutional mandate, and by the authority of the Nigerian Senate, the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (As amended) issued as the rule book to guide the conduct of legislative businesses including the appointment of principal officers by the Senate.

“Consequently, The Senate Standing Orders (2022) in Chapter Six (6), pages 21 to 22, Senate Rules Nos 27, 28, 29, and 30 provided for the Minority Leadership positions including the Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader, and Deputy Minority Whip “Who shall be Senators, nominated from the Minority Parties in the Senate.”

“The critical emphasis here is that the Officers must be (1) Serving Senators of the Federal of Nigeria, who are (2) Members of the Minorities Parties in the Senate and the word nominate in the Oxford language dictionary means to “Propose”. When a proposal is made, it is usually to an authority that has the confirming powers, in this case, the President of the Senate. Accordingly, the President of the Senate received the proposal, announced it, and publicly gavelled the Minority Leadership nominees into confirmation in line with the Senate Standing Orders.

“It is also important to inform Nigerians at this point that, in” line with relevant laws, practices, procedures and conventions, and traditions, the Principal Officers of a Legislative Assembly are not balloted. It is not competitive elections moderated by INEC or any other umpire, but a matter that is rooted in age- long and well-established legislative practices and procedures. Despite the fact that whenever issues of political leadership are raised, you cannot discountenance the emergence of contentious voices, especially in a situation involving 6 political parties. This is expected because that in itself is the beauty and natural character of democracy whereby we disagree without being disagreeable.

For us this democracy at its best and parliamentary politics at its finest wheel for democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

“However, rather than dwell on issues of parliamentary politics we should now focus on putting machinery in place to unite all opposition parties and outline our Opposition Leadership Agenda to the Nigerian people that will ensure a virile opposition assertiveness in the Senate to keep the ruling majority on their toes.”