Senate congratulates Tinubu on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman 

…To lead a delegation on a visit to him at the Villa

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has joined other Heads of Government of ECOWAS member states and in particular parliaments of member states to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the Chairman of ECOWAS at the recently concluded 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

The Senate has also resolved to send a delegation of its leadership to felicitate President Tinubu on his new position.

The Upper Chamber has also felicitated all Nigerians, friends and allies of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this great honour and privilege position of Chairman of ECOWAS cinched by President Bola Tinubu recently.

Resolutions of the Senate on Wednesday were sequel to a motion titled, “Congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on his recent emergence as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).”

It was sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North.

In his presentation, Senator Barau said that, “the Senate notes with great felicitations, the emergence of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, GCFR as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the recently concluded 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

“It observes that by clinching this influential and strategic position on his very first participation at such a high-level meeting of ECOWAS barely 2 months after his inauguration as President, the sub-regional body has reposed great confidence in the leadership qualities of President Bola Tinubu GCFR and reaffirms Nigeria’s leadership role on the African continent generally and the sub-region in particular.

According to Barau, “the Senate is delighted that as the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu GCFR is in a strategic and vantage position to uphold the charter of ECOWAS which is to promote peace and conflict resolution within the West African Sub-region, promote democracy and good governance, strengthen the collective response to security threats within the sub-region, and generally foster economic cooperation amongst ECOWAS member states.

“It observes that as a master strategist, mobilizer and globally respected politician, ECOWAS is blessed to have him in the position of Chairman and his wealth of experience will be brought to bear on the implementation of policies of ECOWAS to bring lasting peace and economic prosperity within the west African sub-region.

“It also notes that the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS is a testimony of his avowed commitment to good governance promised Nigeria which the policies and decisions taken so far are yielding results and beginning to reposition our economy; and

“Notes also that since the establishment of ECOWAS in 1975, Nigeria has played key leadership roles, particularly in the promotion of sub-regional security, defence to democracy and human rights, economic integration and collective response to security within the sub-region and ECOWAS is even better placed under the chairmanship of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR in the discharge of the above mandates amongst others.”