Sen Abaribe dismisses death rumour, eulogises Ogbulafor

Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe.

….I’m still traumatised – Adighighje

By Steve Oko

Former Senate Minority Leader and senator representing Abia South senatorial district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has dismissed the report to his purported death as “fake news and damned lie “.

Senator Abaribe who spoke weekend while fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia where he attended the burial ceremony of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, said that the news platform that published the fake news should never be believed for anything.

” I want all Nigerians to know that this is the second time that particular news site called Igbo Times has come out with this type of fake news about my death.

” So, let everybody see everything that comes from Igbo Times as nothing but lies and lies, damned lies!”

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA senator and former Deputy Governor, who said that the expectations of his demise were highly exaggerated, cautioned media practitioners against peddling falsehood to draw traffic.

On the demise of Price Ogbulafor, Senator Abaribe expressed grief that the former PDP chieftain exited at a time he was needed most.

He described him as a peace maker who never picked personal fight with anybody, saying he will be greatly missed.

” We are here because we came to mourn our friend, brother and compatriot.

” He was always a man of peace – somebody who never had any bone of hatred in his body. He related with everybody very peacefully, and never at anytime, had personal issues with anybody.

” If he had disagreement, it was political, and after that, he would still embrace you as a friend”, Abaribe lamented.

Meanwhile, Senator Chris Adighighje who is Ogbulafor’s kinsman said he was too devastated and yet to recover from the trauma of the death of the deceased who he described as his younger brother.

The former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Federal University Lokoja,

recalled his good moments with the late Ogbulafor, and how he had asked him (Ogbulafor) to hold forth in the event of his (Adighighje’s) exit.

” The death of Ogbulafor was a tragedy for me! By rule of the game, he was the one to take charge when I go because he was my younger one.

” So, I feel so bad and sad talking about his exit. Something in me has gone! I have lost somebody so dear to me. My heart is very heavy “, Adighighje lamented.