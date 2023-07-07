Security: Police sue for more synergy with sister agencies in South East

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reiterated the need for improved synergy and inter-agency cooperation among various security outfits in the South East region.

Mr Faleye Olaleye, Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi made the call on Friday in Abakaliki, during a lecture organised ahead of his retirement from service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture titled: “Security Challenges in the Southeast Nigeria and the way forward”, was delivered by Dr Ifeanychukwu Nwali, a Geology lecturer at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Olaleye decried the increasing rate of crimes in the zone and noted that such synergy would help to create enabling environment to overcome the security challenges in the region.

“There is need to work together and get back on track as a way forward. Such synergy should be done through sharing of intelligence and operational ideas.

“The officers and men need to maintain more cordial relationship with traditional and religious leaders as well as community heads in the zone in order to find lasting solution to insecurity,” he said.

He added that inter-agency collaborations, joint operations and up-to-date intelligence sharing should be emphasised to enhance the security architecture of the region.

In the lecture, Nwali said to understand the security challenges in the zone, one must first understand the security architecture around the environment and the role of the police in securing lives and property.

He listed some major security challenges in the South East to include crimes like cultism, robbery, communal clashes and kidnapping.

Other issues according to him were herder-farmer conflicts, political unrest, cybercrime, youth unemployment and radicalisation, among others.

“Addressing these challenges requires a more detailed multi-faceted approach that involves and requires absolute sincerity, commitment and dedication from all and sundry in the region.

“Security is everybody’s business. A lot is required from the part of government, host communities, citizens and the police force.

“In all, there should be collaboration among security outfits, community leaders and relevant stakeholders to achieve the needed lasting peace for the people in the zone,” Nwali said. (NAN)