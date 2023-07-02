Security: CSO canvasses better welfare for Nigerian military

….says promote officers, men on merit

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS the fight against insurgency, banditry kidnapping, and other forms of criminality continues, a Civil Society Organization, CSO, One Love Foundation, Sunday canvassed for better welfare for the Nigerian military for greater performance and productivity.

Speaking on the need the welfare officers and men of the military deserve, according to the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, they are not receiving the desired attention from the government.

Eholor lamented the high number of military personnel lost in the course of defending the country against evil-minded individuals and groups sponsored within and outside the country, hence their families have not been treated well as expected.

He said: “As far as I am concerned the Nigerian Military are not receiving the desired attention from the government, they are the frontliners when it comes to defense but yet they are neglected by the government and only those in office really benefit from the government while those in the field are left with their fate during battle and if eventually they survive the battle they are not rewarded.

“There are lot of Nigerian military personnel that has lost their lives during the course of war and their families are neglected, some are badly injured and till this moment the government abandon them.

“If I am not advocating for a reform in the Nigerian military then of what use will be my position as a social crusader and human rights activist, and I am not just advocating for the Nigerian Military alone, I am also advocating for the Nigerian Police they all need to be reform with immediate effect.

“The impact of this advocacy and reformation will be a better security architecture and welfare of the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Military.

“Things got crazy in the security sector of this country when they are not reformed or enlightened about their duties or even taken care of, because you don’t expect a police man or woman or military personnel to function well when they are not being paid a reasonable amount by the government or when their welfare is left to them with the little pay they get from the government.”

However, the social crusader and human rights activist alleged that promotion in the Nigerian military is no more based on merit but through political influence, and added that it is negatively impacting professionalism, performance, and productivity in the armed forces, but they hardly come out in public to voice their dissatisfaction based on their military oat but it is still glaring, especially, the promotion to rank of General.

“We cannot use nepotism, favouritism, god-fatherism, religion, ethnicity, political influence to unnecessarily promote rank and file in the Military including the Nigerian Police Force. The Generals are to many and the impact is not felt in service delivery.

“The rank of General is not a child’s play or a rank that can easily be attained just like a field marshal, but in Nigeria the rank of a General is not by merit but by political affiliation, there are so many Generals in the Nigerian Army that are not deserving. Left for me I had recommended that the number of Generals should not go beyond three or at most. When there are a lot of undeserving personnel attaining rank of Generals then the post is no longer adorned”, he asserted.

He pointed out that the Military and para-military organisations needs more welfare, equipment and training that makes them core professionals including promotion based on tangible performance in their duties no matter the rank or background.