Security agents neutralize 2 ESN/IPOB militants in gunfight, arrest 5 in Delta

By Kingsley Omonobi

Combined troops of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police and Operatives of the Department of State Services on Monday neutralized two IPOB/ESN fighters and arrested five others after a fierce encounter which took place at Fuji Junction general area in Asaba, Delta state.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said, “The encounter followed distress calls that the community was under attack by the terrorists, to which the combined troops swiftly responded.

“The terrorists succumbed to the overwhelming fire power of the troops, after two of their members fell in the fire fight that ensued, while the survivors fled to their hideout around Okpanam river.

“The gallant troops in pursuit of the fleeing criminal elements, successfully trailed them to their enclave in a house around Okpanam river, where they were nabbed.

“The troops also recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Pump Action Semi Automatic Rifle, 15 Live Cartridges, one AK 47 Rifle Magazine and a Baofeng Radio Receiver.

“We implore members of the public to continue to cooperate with the security agencies by providing actionable information to support their operations to tackle security challenges.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has lauded the combined troops for their effort and urged them to sustain the synergy, as they restore peace and tranquility in the region.”