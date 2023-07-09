Secure release of kidnapped Ekiti chairman unhurt, S/ West APC, begs security agencies

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressive Congress has begged the security agencies to redouble their efforts in securing the abducted Ekiti state chairman, ChiefPaul Omotosho.

Recall that Chief Omotosho, was abducted on Saturday evening along Agbado – Imesi-Ekiti road in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of the party, .Isaacs Kekemeke, in a statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital, expressed shock over the kidnapping of the Ekiti State Chairman of the ruling party, Paul Omotosho by gunmen at the weekend.

Kekemeke called on security agencies to immediately redouble their efforts to secure the release of Omotosho unhurt.

He said that “We condemn this unholy act against our Ekiti State Chairman, our hearts are with him, we call for his immediate release while security agents should do everything humanly possible to rescue him unhurt.

“This is an unacceptable development in our zone, we pray for his safe return to enable Hon Paul Omotosho to continue to provide good leadership for our party in Ekiti State.

Kekemeke said “We solidarise with the good people of Ekiti State especially our party faithful and His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji over this sad and unfortunate development in one of the most peaceful states in the country.