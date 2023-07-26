SEC plots access to market funding for mining companies

SEC

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, is seeking to provide a platform for selected players in the Commodities Trading Ecosystem, the Capital Market and other relevant industry members to engage with mining companies to discuss opportunities for accessing long-term funding in the Nigerian Capital Market.

The Commission, in a statement on Tuesday, said the planned workshop, is part of the implementation of the capital market master plan and part of the strategies to foster a thriving commodity-trading ecosystem, over the next few years.

The SEC explained that the master plan designates commodities exchanges as critical for enabling investment diversification, risk management, price discovery and transactional efficiency.

According to the SEC, the workshop which is titled “Financing the Solid Minerals Sector through the Capital Market and the critical role of the Commodities Exchanges” is scheduled to hold on the 27th and 28th of July, 2023 at the Securities and Exchange Commission Lagos Zonal Office 3, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Commission explained that it is organising the workshop in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to enlighten capital market operators on the roles of the Mining industry, and how it could admit players in the solid minerals extractive industry into the commodities trading ecosystem.

The expected target audience is selected Mining Companies in Nigeria.

The SEC DG, Mr. Lamido Yuguda had recently said that Commodities Exchanges will create jobs and facilitate economic development among other benefits, adding that such Exchanges are critical to enabling investment diversification, risk management, price discovery and transactional efficiency.