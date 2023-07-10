S’East Govs, lawmakers, Ohanaeze Ndigbo to meet Tinubu over insecurity

John Bosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Governors and lawmakers from the South East as well as the Igbo sociocultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have resolved to send a delegation to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in stemming the tide of insecurity in the zone.

The stakeholders took the decision after an emergency meeting held on Monday evening at the Imo state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma who hosted the meeting which lasted for over four hours said insecurity remained the greatest challenge facing the region.

He said; “We have identified insecurity as the problem of South East for now and it is at the front burner and must be addressed.

“The federal government in the past has supported us but we think that the federal government can do more. So among other resolutions, we resolved today to make a representation to the President for his intervention to be able to bring insecurity in the region to an end. So any moment from now, we’ll be putting together an arrangement to visit the president and discuss with him. There are certain things we cannot do very well without the federal government. Security is in the Exclusive List and only the federal government can deploy as appropriate”.

On his part, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said the five governors of the Southeast are working together with lawmakers from the zone to find lasting solution to challenges facing the people.

He said; “Frankly speaking, I am not going to give you the details of what we want to do. The problem of insecurity is one that cannot be solved by the Southeast governors alone. We have resolved that the leadership of Ohanaeze, the governors and lawmakers to get in touch with the President. The problem in South East is too much, is too big for the governors alone. It is a Nigerian problem and the president will give support to the governors”.

Speaking to journalists, the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said; “the new President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and members of his cabinet came to meet with us, the governors, National Assembly members, former ministers and stakeholders in the Southeast.

“In the main, we were discussing the issue of security of our region. Security and the economy. It is the first maiden visit and we have taken some important resolutions.”

Also, a source privy to the meeting told Vanguard that the issues bordering on sit-at-home, the continuous incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the self-styled Biafra Prime Minister, Simon Ekpa were discussed.

According to the source, it was agreed that a delegation will be sent to President Tinubu in the next two weeks for his intervention.

The source said, “The meeting discussed about security in Southeast and everybody agreed that we will now be discussing without political party affiliation in mind and that there is government in place and the government in place should be recognised and supported.”

The source further said that “the issue of Nnamdi Kanu was discussed and it was agreed that we should draw up a delegation that will go and see President Bola Tinubu on security situation in the Southeast including Nnamdi Kanu and Simon Ekpa within the next two weeks.”

Some members at the meeting led by the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu included the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, his Ebonyi State counterpart, Francis Nwifuru and former governor of Anambra State, Senator Chris Ngige.

Others are former governor Ikedi Ohakim, former Senate President, Pius Anyim, Osita Chidoka, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Senators Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, Sam Egwu, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Darlington Nwokocha, Dave Umahi, Prof. ABC Nwosu, Ambassador Kema Chikwe, Mrs Josephine Anenih, and Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo.