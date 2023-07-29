Sean Dampte unveils new song ‘My Lane’

Afro-Fusion trailblazer, Sean Dampte, is set to release a captivating new track titled “My Lane” on July 28, 2023.

In this highly anticipated single, Sean Dampte takes on his alter ego, Awoodah, to create a musical journey that delves into the core values of loyalty, humility, and the importance of cherishing human relationships.

Having previously explored his artistic expressions through Awoodah, Sean Dampte now combines both personas in “My Lane,” delivering a mesmerizing sonic adventure that showcases his versatility and creativity.

The track features poignant quotes that resonate deeply with audiences.

Sean Dampte’s electrifying stage presence and Awoodah’s artistic finesse intertwine to create a harmonious fusion, exemplifying the essence of Afro-Fusion music.