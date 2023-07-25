SDP Assembly candidate, Onyiriuka defects to PDP, declares support for Anyanwu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

AHEAD of the November 11 Governorship election in Imo state, the House of Assembly candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Stanley Onyiriuka, has left the party in Ohaji Egbema local government area and joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This came on the heels of various endorsements of the PDP Governorship flag bearer, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu as consensus candidate in the November election by individuals, groups and political parties.

The SDP former candidate said that his reason for dumping the party was to afford him and his supporters the opportunity to join hands with Imo people to secure the state from the stranglehold of insecurity, bad governance, greed and harsh administrative policies.

Engr Onyiriuka further maintained that what Imo people need at present is the exit of APC government and the enthronement of more people oriented administration, pointing out that after wide consultations across the various communities in Ohaji Egbema LGA, he was convinced that only the PDP candidate has all it takes to guarantee that.

While affirming the total collapse of SDP in Ohaji Egbema into PDP, Engr Onyiriuka therefore enjoined anyone working against the liberation of the state to have a change of idea, insisting that November election would serve as restoration season to stop killing of innocent youths and burning of people’s houses for no reason.

Engr Onyiriuka who described APC administration as very insensitive to the plight of Imo people, further vowed to continue to mobilize well meaning Nigerians across the three geopolitical zones against the continued stay in office of the All Progressives Congress and its leaders beyond November 2023.