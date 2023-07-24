Scottish champions Celtic sign two South Korean players

Celtic have signed South Koreans Yang Hyun-jun and Kwon Hyeon-kyu, the Scottish Premiership champions announced Monday.

Both 21-year-old winger Yang and 22-year-old midfielder Kwon have agreed five-year contracts with the Glasgow giants.

The pair will join compatriot Oh Hyeon-gyu at Parkhead.

“We’re delighted to bring Yang to the club and I’m sure he’s going to be another great addition to the squad,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s website.

“He’s an exciting player who was the young player of the year in South Korea last season, which is an indication of his quality.”

Rodgers added: “We’re also very pleased to bring Kwon to the club, on the same day that we’ve also announced the signing of Yang.

“Again, he is a player that the club has been aware of for some time, so it’s great that we’ve completed the deal and I know that the player is delighted with the move.”

