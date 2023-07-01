Scare as Shakira falls into sea while surfing in Costa Rica

Shakira received a helping hand from her surfing instructor after getting thrown off a wave while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Despite initially looking shaken after her wipeout, the Colombian singer, who was wearing a black helmet over her wavy blonde hair and a Hurley wetsuit, quickly got back up.

As she returned to the shore, the 46-year-old Waka Waka hitmaker waded out of the ocean as she rubbed the salt water out of her eyes.

While walking along the sand on Wednesday afternoon, the mother-of-two smiled as her surf coach carried both their board back to their car.

Last year, Shakira was seen taking surf lessons with her sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, back in 2022.

A large bruise was seen on her inner thigh as she walked on the beach, most likely from wakeboarding with her kids on the water near her home in Miami, Florida home, earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Shakira recently admitted that she felt ‘betrayed’ by her former spouse of 11 years after learning he’d allegedly been unfaithful.

They split last year and the soccer star has since gone public with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

Speaking to People en Español, Shakira said that she didn’t think she was ‘going to survive’ as the news of Gerard’s alleged infidelity came to light while her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was in the ICU. MailOnline