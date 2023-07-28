Omotoso, Egube returns in Sanwo-Olu’s list of Commissioners, SA nominees

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has finally, transmitted 39 names for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and Special Advisers designate to the State’s House of Assembly.

This came following a series of lobbying and horse-trading by various interest groups to have their candidate nominated.

Vanguard had earlier in the week exclusively reported the plan by the governor to transmit the list to the state lawmakers fur consideration and approval.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, announced the transmission of the nominees on Friday, via his official Twitter handle @gboyegaakosile.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu along with his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat took their oath of office and sworn-in allegiance on May 29, 2023 after emergence and declaration as winner of the March 20, 2023 Governorship poll.

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Governorship candidate, Sanwo-Olu, as winner of 2023 Lagos governorship election after the conclusion of the poll keenly contested by candidates of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, among others.

Meanwhile, one of the lawmakers in the House of Assembly, confided in our correspondent that the list comprises of 30 per cent women, youths, technocrats and seasoned politicians.

According to the lawmaker, who spoke under condition of anonymity, the list was transmitted in the early hours, saying that the House would thoroughly scrutinized the nominees when called to appear before them.

”We have the Commissioner-nominees have been sent to us. On the list are 39 names of women, youths, technocrats and seasoned politicians who have paid their dues. Atleast, women got 30% of all the numbers sent to us for confirmation.

“Further action is likely to be taken on or before Monday,” the source stated.

The list revealed

Meanwhile, in a list made available to Vanguard revealed the list sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly, to contain mixture of technocrats politicians as some of the immediate past cabinet members returned, and others dropped.

The former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, led the pack of the returnees which include; Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Mr. Sam Egube, ex-Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, MAF, ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyooye and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab made the list.

Among the former cabinet members dropped by Sanwo-Olu, surprisingly, include: Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, and Yetunde Arobieke,,Wealth Creation.

The new names on the list are: Lawal Pedro (SAN), Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Lekan Fatodu and Idris Aregbe.

The following is the full list

1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi

4. Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde

5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)

6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende

7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode

8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

12. Engr. Abiola Olowu

13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

16. Mr. Idris Aregbe

17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu

18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab

19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon

20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya

21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts

22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi

24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare

25. Prof. Akin Abayomi

26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

27. Engr. Olalere Odusote

28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola

29. Mr. Mosopefolu George

30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake

31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya

32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

36. Mr. Sam Egube

37. Dr. Jide Babatunde

38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

39. Mrs Solape Hammond

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly, led by its Speaker, Mudashiu Obasa, is expected to deliberate on the list for scrutiny and approval latest Monday, next week.