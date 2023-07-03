Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akosile as CPS

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed Mr. Gboyega Akosile, as his Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

Samwo-Olu had earlier reappointed Tayo Ayinde as Chief of Staff, CoS, and Mr Gboyega Soyannwo, as deputy CoS, while Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, was appointed as Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

The latest appointment was announced in a statement issued by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The appointment according to the Head of Service takes immediate effect.

Before his reappointment, Akosile had served as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu during his first term.

He was also the Media Adviser to the Governor since the inception of the second term of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration on May 29, 2023.

Akosile holds a Bachelor of Art degree in Performing Art at the University of Ilorin between 1991 and 1996 and bagged a Master in Business Administration, MBA at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU between 2008 and 2010.

He has a Master degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos.

He was the Head of Reportorial Desk at Minaj Broadcasting International between 2006 and 2008 where he directly supervised reporters; scheduled reports and other assignments for the reporters, involved in the management decision and policy formulation for the station, directly supervised, coordinated and organized the reportorial staff and the news room, planned and produced the daily editorial schedules, planned and produced special programme and documentaries for the station and Involved in policy formulation and executive for the Station.

Between 2010 and 2011, he was at Super Screen Television, where he directly supervised the daily news bulletins, supervised, coordinated and organized the news staff and the news room, planned and produced the daily editorial schedules, among others.

He left Super Screen to become the Chief Executive Officer, Bridgeworld Communications Company, in 2009 and had been their till he was appointed Chief Press Secretary.

Akosile has skills in video production, video editing, public relations and corporate communications, broadcast, social media, branding, digital marketing, among others.