Sanwo-Olu congratulates Tinubu on emergence as ECOWAS chairman

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated President Bola Tinubu for emerging as the Chairman, Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the development as a significant affirmation of Nigeria’s leadership in the West African sub-region and the African continent.



President Tinubu emerged as ECOWAS Chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session which took place on Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.



He said that the confidence reposed in Tinubu by his colleagues, to lead the important coalition would manifest in effective collaboration.

According to him, it will also manifest in practical solutions to the myriad challenges of economic growth, sustainable development and issues of trans-border security.



”On behalf of the people of Lagos State, I want to congratulate our leader, mentor and pathfinder, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this remarkable achievement as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States.

”We have absolute confidence that you would perform exceptionally well in your new role as the Head of the very important regional organisation, and we are happy to be associated with you,” Sanwo-Olu said.