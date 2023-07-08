Sanwo-Olu appoints Denloye, Oladipupo as LASUSTECH Deputy VCs

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Professor Abiodun Denloye and Professor Basirat Oladipupo as the Substantive and Pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellors (Academic and Administration) of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, Ikorodu.

The Lagos State Head of Service, HoS, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a letter dated July 5, 2023, said the appointment of the substantive Vice-Chancellors for the University by Mr. Governor was in line with LASUSTECH Law, 2021, which aimed at ensuring that there is no void in the institution’s leadership, while necessary stability is maintained for the growth of the institution in tandem with the vision of its founding fathers.

Muri-Okunola, while wishing the new appointees well in their new posts, urged them to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence, and selflessness in the discharge of their duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in them by the Governor of the State.

The letter reads: “I am pleased to convey the approval of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State of your appointment as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Lagos State University of Science & Technology (LASUSTECH) for a single term of 5 years with effect from 25th May, 2023 to 25th May, 2028”.

”In appointing you, the State Government expects you to demonstrate a high-level dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of your duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in you by Mr. Governor”, it added.

While noting that their appointment was conditional to their assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Bureau, the HoS, urged the new appointees to complete the Code of Conduct documents which highlighted the expectations of the Government in respect of their new appointments.

Professor Basirat Olushola Oladipupo, LASUSTECH newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) is a professor of Health Education in the Department of Physical and Health Education, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

Until her new appointment, she was the Chairman of the Students Disciplinary Committee, Lagos State University. LASU and the Coordinator of the University’s SEED Care Project.

Professor Abiodun Akinpelu Denloye, the new LASUSTECH Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) is a Professor of Entomology from LASU.

He obtained his first degree (B.Sc) in Zoology from Lagos State University, and thereafter, proceeded to the University of Lagos, Akoka for his M.Sc and PhD respectively. He is a frontline trainer in Biosafety and Biosecurity Risk (Biorisk) Management.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Special Adviser on Education (OSAE), Mr. Adeniran Kasali has explained that the appointments of substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellors (Academic and Administration) for the University (LASUSTECH) became necessary, following the expiration of the tenures of Dr. Olumide Metilelu and Dr. Gbemavo Kolawole Godonu who have been in acting capacity as Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Academic and Administration since the establishment of the University.