Safety, sanity: Lagos taskforce dislodges traders on Agege rail-track

…vows to extend enforcement across metropolis

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit, has cleared the railway corridor on the Agege axis of the state, dislodging illegal traders during one of its exercises targeted at ensuring protection of lives as well as restoring sanity along the railway corridors.

The exercise, which took place at the weekend, was led by the Chairman of the Agency, Chuef Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye.

Jeloloye, stressed that the exercise was necessary to save lives and property of residents as well as ensure safety and security along the rail tracks in the state.

He added that the exercise was to discourage certain individuals from conducting business on the rail tracks and prevent them from placing impediments which hinder the smooth movement of trains on the tracks.

According to taskforce boss: “The activities of these traders are defacing the outlook of the rail tracks by setting up this slums and makeshift buildings here, but we will make sure that we leave no form of environmental crimes unchecked.”

He further stated that the operations across rail tracks in the state would last at least a month to ensure that traders do not return to rail tracks.

“We have made an irreversible decision to carry out operations and remain here to discourage them from returning.

“This singular operation is just a tip of the iceberg but the major activities are coming up in the coming weeks.

“I want to assure that the exercise to restore sanity and environmental decorum on the rail tracks would be sustained till the desired results are achieved,” Jejeloye vowed.

He therefore, urged residents to desist from all acts that cause environmental infractions which could impede the realisation of a safe, serene and habitable environment for all.