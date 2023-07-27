Safe Schools: NSCDC trains 62 female officers in Kano

The Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NCDC) says it is training 62 female officers to guard schools in Kano State.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Mr Mohammed Falala, disclosed this while receiving the leadership of the Kano State Correspondnents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), during a visit in Kano on Thursday.

Falala explained that 30 female officers out of the 62 special squad would be posted to guard female schools, while 32 would be placed on standby for other assignments that required their intervention in the state.

He however appealed for the posting of more female officers to the state, adding that “Kano is big in terms of population and landmass”.

According to him, the corps has shortage of female officers in the state and required more officers to enable it adequately combat crimes.

The commandant said that the trained female officers would operate as special squads and appear on blue uniform, adding ”their dressing will change right from head to down”.

He noted that the female squad were trained to identify and arrest female suspects in their hideouts.

According him, the NSCDC operatives have sealed five private security guards outlets operating illegally.

”Shortly after assuming office two months ago, we have recorded the arrest of 19 suspects for different offences; out of which 10 have already been prosecuted and sent to prison,” he said.

Falala said that most of the offenders were phone snatchers and motorcycle thieves.

“I must tell you that since I assumed duty as the commandant in Kano, phone snatching has drastically reduced in the state,” he said.

The commandant said that the existing synergy among all security agencies was helping to curb criminal activities.

“I have paid courtesy visits to all the sister security agencies and I assure you that we are working in synergy to protect lives and property across the state,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the chapel, Alhaji Aminu Garko, commended the commandant and his officers for their role in combatting crime.

“We are here to partner with you in the area of information dissemination. We have been taking notes of the roles you are playing, particularly, in the area of phone snatching.

”We also commend you for the role you played during the last general elections in the state.

“However, we believe you still need to do more particularly in the markets where motorcycle theft, among other crimes, have become the order of the day,” Garko said.