Sacked Rector: Osun Polytechnic lecturers accuse Adeleke of nepotism

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Lecturers at the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree have accused the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke of nepotism following the suspension of the school Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo.

The statement government had on Monday suspended the Rector over allegation of corruption and appointed Mr Kehinde Alabi pending the investigation of the allegations against him.

While protesting against the action of the state government at the school gate on Tuesday, Fatai Afolabi said the appointment of Alabi as acting rector is nepotic, saying he does not qualify to be appointed, especially with a Deputy Rector in place.

His words; The governor appointed someone who is not qualified as the Acting Rector of the institution. The person that the governor appointed contested for the post of Deputy Rector and lost.

“We have a Deputy Rector on the ground who should replace the Rector if he is removed, that is what the guidelines say, and in the absence of a deputy rector, the most senior Chief Lecturer will be appointed as Acting Rector.

“The person that was appointed is of low ranking among the Chief Lecturers, he is not ranked among the first fifty. The only thing that qualifies him is that he is from Ede. The governor is nepotistic with appointments and dealings in Iree Poly. The governor wants to put Ede indigenes everywhere in the school which is not possible. Is it only Ede that voted for him? Everybody voted for him.

“Dr Odetayo who was removed over alleged corruption, was never made to face any panel or enquiry, he was never issued a query. We are aware that his offence was refusing to make Alabi the Deputy Rector as requested by those in government which is beyond him”.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole said the state government has no vested interest in the school beyond ensuring that peace reigns supreme in the institution.

“The action taken by the government was to forestall crisis and ensure free hearing over the petition written against him accusing the suspended Rector of corruption. The person that was appointed as the Acting Rector is eminently qualified. He will be in charge till government conclude the investigation and release a white paper on the issue”, he said.

Meanwhile, lecturers and students disrupted academic activities in the school’s early hours on Tuesday, shutting the school gate and suspending ongoing examinations till the government do the right thing.